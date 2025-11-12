The Fund for responding to Loss and Damage Launches Call for Funding Requests at COP30, Moving from Promise to Action

At COP30, the FRLD has launched its first call for funding requests for the Barbados Implementation Modalities (BIM).

The Board has allocated USD 250 million in initial grants for the BIM. Developing countries are invited to submit funding requests aligned with their priorities” — Jean-Christophe Donnellier, Co-Chair of the Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) has launched its first call for funding requests for the Barbados Implementation Modalities (BIM) . This milestone marks the Fund’s transition to active operationalization, enabling it to initiate its first interventions to respond to climate-induced loss and damage for developing countries.The BIM has been allocated an initial USD 250 million to support response efforts in developing countries facing economic and non-economic loss and damage from slow-onset and extreme climate-induced events. The call for funding requests underscores the Fund’s commitment to delivering timely and targeted support to the people on the front lines of the climate crisis. In line with the Fund’s principles, the BIM will support bottom-up, country-led and country-owned approaches to responding to loss and damage.“This call for funding requests sends an important signal to developing countries that support is available,” said Richard Sherman, Co-Chair of the FRLD. “I extend my deepest gratitude to all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to reach this point. Your experiences and needs have been central to designing the BIM for which we are now launching a call for funding requests.”COP30 - widely acknowledged as the “implementation and action COP” - provided a strategic platform to launch this call, drawing broad engagement from partners, national focal points, implementing partners, and other actors in the climate landscape. The event facilitated critical dialogue on climate-induced loss and damage and offered clarity on the funding cycle, funding criteria and access modalities for the BIM.The launch of the call establishes the process through which countries can access funding from the FRLD. In addition to offering a platform for stakeholders to engage in support of the FRLD, the launch event raised awareness about the BIM and clarified the call for funding requests’ procedures, timelines and criteria. The call will be opened for a period of 6 months from 15 December 2025.“The Board has allocated USD 250 million in initial grants for the BIM. Developing countries are invited to submit funding requests aligned with their priorities,” said Jean-Christophe Donnellier, Co-Chair of the Fund. “This first call aims to test, learn, and shape the Fund’s long-term model. Innovation is key: for example, the FRLD will leverage entities already accredited by other funds, avoiding duplicate processes and accelerating FRLD operational readiness while promoting coordination and coherence.”This call signals the Fund’s readiness to deliver on its mandate. The FRLD has evolved from the historic agreement to establish a fund during COP27 in 2023, through its establishment at COP28 in 2024, to the launch of its first call for funding requests. This first concrete opportunity to provide support to vulnerable countries and communities is a long-anticipated step. It is also a testament to the global solidarity that has led to this moment. The BIM, as the Fund’s pilot phase, will also generate lessons to guide long-term operations.In October 2025, at its seventh meeting, the Board decided to launch the call for funding requests for the BIM. Key components for operationalizing the BIM were also approved, including the funding cycle, eligible activities for funding, initial funding criteria and access modalities.“We are sincerely grateful to the many stakeholders that have supported the Fund and helped us get to this point,” said Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, FRLD Executive Director. “This call, while significant, reminds us of the need for significantly more resources to meet the vast scale of need on the ground. As we operationalize the BIM, we will also be working to mobilize additional resources to support our long-term ambitions.”About the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD):The Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), an operating entity under the financial mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), addresses the growing needs of vulnerable communities in developing countries facing the irreversible impacts of climate change. By financing recovery initiatives from climate-related losses and damage, the Fund empowers communities to rebuild and adapt. It strives for country-led locally driven solutions, ensuring interventions are aligned to country needs, priorities and contexts.For more information, go to WWW.frld.org Media contact: Maggie Mutesi at mmutesi@frld.orgFor more information on the call, including the TOR and template, visit: www.frld.org/nodebim

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.