Crux Partners with Top Law Firms to Lead Standardization of Clean Energy Tax Credit Transfer Agreements

Crux's new TCTAs establish a common framework for transferable tax credit transactions, streamlining the process for developers, manufacturers, corporate finance teams, and other transacting parties.

This new framework reduces friction and accelerates deal execution at a time when demand for domestic energy and manufacturing is booming.

Standardization doesn’t mean one-size-fits-all. By integrating software tools, market intelligence and standardization, we’re empowering our clients to close deals with efficiency and confidence.” — Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crux , the capital markets technology company for the clean economy, today announced the launch of a new set of standardized forms for Tax Credit Transfer Agreements (TCTAs), representing a major step forward in the maturation of transferable tax credit transactions as the market continues to grow and diversify.The new TCTAs establish a common framework for transferable tax credit transactions, streamlining the process for developers, manufacturers, corporate finance teams, and other transacting parties. The framework expedites transactions in a more efficient, intelligent, and predictable manner, while preserving the flexibility needed for complex project structures and deal customization. Crux developed this documentation in collaboration with Orrick, Norton Rose Fulbright, and other leading law firms, plus major market participants and an industry trade association representing the largest players in clean energy. The new forms document transactions for tech-neutral investment tax credits and production tax credits, as well as transactions for 45x credits.“Standardization doesn’t mean one-size-fits-all,” said Alfred Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Crux. “It means creating frameworks and tools that reflect real deal experience, so that each financing agreement has the right balance of certainty and adaptability. At Crux, we have a unique vantage point from our role in the center of the energy and manufacturing financing market. By integrating software tools, market intelligence and standardization, we’re empowering our clients to close deals with efficiency and confidence.”“Developing a standard agreement for tax credit transfers is a major step forward to help optimize terms and streamline processes. Tax credits continue to play a fundamental role in achieving energy transition goals,” said John Eliason, Orrick’s Energy & Infrastructure Sector Co-Leader and head of Energy Tax.“We have finetuned the form based on our experience negotiating hundreds of transactions over the past few years,” said Alejandra Garcia Earley, Orrick Energy & Infrastructure Partner.In the creation of the TCTAs, Crux contributed insights from its deep network of partner firms and industry participants, along with analysis of hundreds of transactions closed on the Crux platform, and its continually expanding repository of market data. Crux’s team brings cross-disciplinary expertise across finance, energy, technology, policy and law — supported by advisors like Kate Karas, a seasoned fintech and AI executive and former General Counsel at Chime, who joined the Crux Board of Advisors in 2025.The company’s leadership on the TCTA initiative builds on its growing suite of tech- and AI-enabled transaction tools, including the Crux Diligence Suite , which streamlines the due diligence process, and the Crux Term Sheet Builder which automatically customizes dozens of transaction-, counterparty-, and credit-specific terms and instantly generates a market-validated legal document tailormade for each deal.Crux believes that the key to scaling American clean energy investments lies in leveraging AI to embed human expertise and market intelligence directly into software tools that ensure accuracy, flag risks, and expedite deal closures.Crux serves over 1,000 energy builders and investors who use Crux’s purpose-built software to originate and transact deals, and has facilitated more than 120 transactions totaling billions of dollars of financing over a dozen project types.The standardized Tax Credit Transfer Agreements are now available to energy developers and manufacturers, investors, and other deal parties through Crux. To learn more, get in touch with Crux at https://www.cruxclimate.com/contact # # #ABOUT CRUX: Crux is the capital markets technology company changing the way clean energy, minerals, and manufacturing projects are financed in the United States. Crux’s platform, market intelligence, and expert team help developers and manufacturers unlock financing through all stages of project development and operation. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. Crux’s world-class team brings together expertise from energy, tax, finance, government, and technology to power an abundant, resilient, and secure energy future. For more information, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/

