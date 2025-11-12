New OmniWatch Survey Finds 66% of Americans Fear Identity Theft More Than Carjacking or Home Burglary

Data shows a generational shift in perceived cybersecurity threats.

As scams and data breaches surge nationwide, identity theft has become the defining security concern of the digital age.

Identity theft is no longer a niche issue—it’s the crime wave of our time. Scams aren’t just common, they’re constant. Protecting yourself requires both smarter tools and clearer education...” — Steven Gray, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identity theft has officially eclipsed home burglary and carjacking as Americans’ top security concern, according to new national survey data from OmniWatch. The study of 1,172 U.S. adults, conducted by YouGov between September 3–4, 2025, found that roughly two-thirds (66%) worry most about identity theft, when compared to just 25% who cite home burglary and 9% who most fear carjacking.The rising anxiety underscores a major shift in how Americans perceive personal safety in a digital-first economy—highlighting the widespread and growing impact of cybercrime.Key Findings- Nearly half of U.S. families already affected: 47% of Americans report either personal experience with identity theft/scams or knowing someone who has.- Generational paradox: Only 50% of adults aged 18–34 are most worried about identity theft (among the three types of crimes tested, vs. 76% of those 55+), yet younger adults are also less confident in their ability to spot scams.- Scam bombardment: 92% of Americans receive suspicious calls, texts, or emails weekly, with more than 4 in 10 (44%) receiving 6 or more scam attempts every week.- Protection gaps: Despite rising threats, 44% of Americans skip multi-factor authentication; 6% take none of the protective measures tested at all.- Cybersecurity demographic gaps: Lower-income and less-educated Americans are significantly less likely to use identity protection services , suggesting a widening digital security divide.“Identity theft is no longer a niche issue—it’s the crime wave of our time,” said Steven Gray, OmniWatch CEO. “This survey confirms what our customers are experiencing daily: scams aren’t just common, they’re constant. Protecting yourself requires both smarter tools and clearer education, especially for younger Americans and historically disadvantaged communities.”Why It MattersThe survey paints a picture of a nation under siege from digital crime. Americans face a relentless flood of fraudulent communications, yet remain inconsistent in adopting protective behaviors. This paradox leaves millions vulnerable—particularly younger adults and lower-income households who may underestimate or lack access to effective safeguards.About the SurveyThe OmniWatch Identity Theft Survey was conducted online by YouGov from September 3–4, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,172 U.S. adults. Data were weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population according to census data.About OmniWatchOmniWatch combines smart technology with human expertise to deliver modern protection that’s effortless, trustworthy, and affordable. With real-time monitoring, scam alerts, and U.S.-based identity resolution specialists, OmniWatch helps individuals and families navigate today’s digital threats with confidence.

