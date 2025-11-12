Governor Stein Announces Nearly $14 Million in Second Round of Grants to Support Small Business Recovery in Western North Carolina

Governor Josh Stein today announced that 19 new small business recovery projects in western North Carolina have been awarded grants totaling $13.8 million through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ). These awards represent the second round of funding from the state’s Hurricane Helene recovery initiative, helping communities rebuild the public infrastructure that local small businesses rely on to operate and thrive.

“This new round of local government recovery grants is a much-needed shot in the arm to the main streets that businesses depend on,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m proud of the work being done to restore critical infrastructure and help these communities recover. I thank the General Assembly for funding this vital investment in our small business economy.”

The 19 funded projects include 16 standard recovery projects totaling $11.26 million and three emergency infrastructure projects totaling $2.55 million. The emergency awards were made earlier this fall to address critical needs in Bryson City (September 16) and Maggie Valley (October 23), where rapid repairs were needed to restore essential utility services disrupted by flood damage.

Administered by the Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division (REDD), the SmBIZ program is part of a $55 million initiative established by Governor Stein in partnership with the North Carolina General Assembly to support long-term small business recovery across western North Carolina. The program provides grants of up to $1 million per project to local governments to rebuild damaged public infrastructure such as water, sewer, gas, telecommunications, sidewalks, and stormwater systems that are essential to the daily operations of small businesses.

Recognizing the cash flow challenges faced by local governments because of delayed federal reimbursements, Governor Stein encouraged REDD to modify grant administration processes for awards and make it possible for local government recipients to request a portion of the funding upfront so they can initiate the projects quickly and expedite economic recovery.

“From Asheville to Bryson City, these investments are helping Helene-impacted communities rebuild stronger, safer, and more resilient local economies,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We’ll continue working alongside local leaders to restore the infrastructure small businesses depend on and ensure that western North Carolina’s recovery remains on track.”

“We’ve seen firsthand how important these infrastructure projects are to keeping small businesses open and communities thriving,” said Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary for Rural Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “Every repaired sidewalk, every replaced water line, and every restored main street represents hope and economic opportunity for the people who call these towns home. Through collaboration and persistence, western North Carolina is coming back stronger.”

Awards from the SmBIZ Program for this second round of projects include:

City of Asheville – $871,649 to support the restoration of approximately 3,000 square yards of historic brick sidewalks in Biltmore Village to preserve its character and improve accessibility and flood resilience.

City of Asheville – $968,622 to support the reconstruction of 36 ADA-accessible ramps throughout Biltmore Village to enhance pedestrian safety and access for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

City of Asheville – $652,530 to support the replacement of approximately 2,231 linear feet of historic curbing in Biltmore Village to improve stormwater management and restore the district’s historic aesthetic.

Buncombe County – $979,069 to support the repair and reconstruction of 1.2 miles of sidewalks in Swannanoa to strengthen pedestrian connections to local businesses and enhance safety.

Town of Black Mountain – $1 million to support the replacement of 710 linear feet of stormwater pipe along Sutton Avenue to reduce flood risk and improve community resilience and economic vitality.

Town of Maggie Valley (Emergency) – $928,320 to support the replacement of the municipal sewer pipe and bridge structure along US 276 spanning Jonathan Creek to restore critical sewer service. (Awarded October 23, 2025.)

Town of Maggie Valley (Emergency) – $626,300 to support stabilization and site preparation to protect critical sewer infrastructure at Jonathan Creek along US 276. (Awarded October 23, 2025.)

City of Hendersonville – $850,000 to support the installation of 2,700 feet of new 10-inch waterline and fire hydrants to improve service redundancy and fire safety at Cane Creek Industrial Park.

City of Hendersonville – $946,000 to support the restoration of 1,000 feet of downtown sidewalk and stormwater drainage along 7th Avenue East to ensure ADA compliance and prevent future damage.

Town of Hot Springs – $267,182 to support the replacement of 300 square yards of deteriorated sidewalk and stormwater improvements along South Main Street to strengthen connectivity downtown.

Town of Hot Springs – $641,238 to support the reconstruction of Bridge Street sidewalks – part of the Appalachian Trail corridor – to restore ADA access and support local businesses and tourism.

Town of Hot Springs – $347,179 to support the restoration of sidewalks and ADA upgrades along North and South Andrews Avenue, including improved accessibility and utility conduit installation.

Town of Marshall – $576,467 to support the replacement of damaged sidewalks along the north side of South Main Street to restore safe pedestrian access and ADA compliance.

Town of Marshall – $931,522 to support the reconstruction of sidewalks along the south side of South Main Street with new ADA ramps, parking stalls, and utility adjustments.

Town of Marshall – $399,446 to support the reconstruction of sidewalks along the north side of North Main Street to improve drainage and restore downtown accessibility.

Town of Marshall – $595,859 to support the replacement of sidewalks along the south side of North Main Street with new ADA-compliant infrastructure to support small businesses.

Town of Marshall – $235,197 to support the replacement of sidewalks and accessibility improvements along Bridge Street to enhance safety and connectivity between commercial areas.

Town of Spruce Pine – $1 million to support the construction of new stormwater infrastructure along Sycamore Alley to protect eight local businesses and prevent property damage.

Town of Bryson City (Emergency) – $1 million to support the installation of 1,600 feet of new 12-inch HDPE water main under the Tuckasegee River to restore a reliable water supply for small businesses. (Awarded September 16, 2025.)

Projects in this second round of awards will help restore sidewalks, stormwater systems, water and sewer lines, and other vital infrastructure that supports hundreds of small businesses across western North Carolina.

A detailed description of each project is available on the Commerce Department’s website.

With nearly $32 million in program funding remaining, applications for additional projects are still being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Local governments in eligible counties can learn more and apply online at commerce.nc.gov/SmBIZ.