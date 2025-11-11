MINISTER OF HEALTH VAAAOAO ALOFIPO WRITES TO THE SAMOA OBSERVER NEWSPAPER’S EDITOR. 12TH November 2025.

To Shalveen Chand

Editor Samoa Observer newspaper

12th November 2025.

Re- SAMOA GOVERNMENT RESPONSE: STRENGTHENING SAMOA’S HEALTH SYSTEM BEYOND SHORT-TERM SUPPLY CHALLENGES

From: Hon. Vaaaoao Alofipo -Minister of Health

The Samoa Observer editorial 11 November 2025 titled “Building hospitals when the medicine cabinet is empty” raises legitimate public concern about the availability of medicines and supplies across our health facilities.

As Minister of Health, I wish to assure the people of Samoa that while the challenges highlighted are real, the overall picture is far more complex and actively being addressed through coordinated national reforms, not neglect.

Understanding the Global and Regional Context

The shortage of medical supplies is not unique to Samoa. Across the Pacific, small island nations have faced major disruptions in global shipping, rising freight costs, and pharmaceutical manufacturing delays since the COVID-19 pandemic. Samoa’s medical supply chain relies on international procurement cycles coordinated through global suppliers — primarily from New Zealand, Australia, and Asia — which are still recovering from post-pandemic bottlenecks.

In 2025, global shortages affected several essential medicines, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic consumables. These disruptions were beyond our borders but directly impacted our local stock levels. The Ministry acted swiftly by activating emergency procurement measures, reallocating supplies to priority hospitals, and engaging new supplier networks to ensure critical services remained operational.

Investment in Health Infrastructure is an Investment in Service Delivery

The suggestion that Samoa is “building hospitals when the medicine cabinet is empty” misrepresents the purpose and timing of current government investments. Infrastructure development — such as the new district hospitals, renovation of local health centers, and the forthcoming biomedical warehouse — is part of a 10-year strategy to strengthen Samoa’s health system from the ground up.

Modern hospitals are not merely buildings; they are designed with upgraded pharmacy storage, cold-chain capacity, diagnostic labs, and digital tracking systems that directly address the very shortages raised. Without this investment, our health services would remain constrained by outdated infrastructure that cannot support reliable inventory and logistics management.

Tackling the Root Causes of Medicine Shortages

In 2024, Cabinet approved reforms to modernize the National Pharmaceutical Supply Chain under the Health Sector Resilience Program. This includes:

• A digital inventory system linking the National Health Service and Ministry of Health for real-time stock visibility.

• Establishment of a Pharmaceutical Procurement Committee to streamline tender processes and reduce procurement delays.

• A strategic buffer stock policy ensuring at least three months of essential medicines in reserve.

• Enhanced regional procurement cooperation with the Pacific Community (SPC) and WHO for bulk purchasing and cost efficiency.

These measures are already reducing stock-outs and will ensure better forecasting and accountability moving forward.

Supporting Frontline Workers and Patient Care

We acknowledge the frustration experienced by patients and health staff when supplies are delayed. The Ministry has reinforced communication lines between hospitals, health centers, and pharmacies to ensure that temporary shortages are reported and mitigated early. We have also prioritized training for pharmacy and logistics officers, improved customs clearance processes for urgent shipments, and established an emergency medical fund for rapid replenishment of life-saving drugs.

Partnerships and Accountability

Health is everyone’s responsibility — government, suppliers, professionals, and the public. The Ministry continues to work closely with our development partners including the WHO, UNDP, and donor governments to secure reliable supply lines and technical support. The ongoing independent audit of the health supply chain — requested by Cabinet — will also ensure transparency and accountability in how resources are managed.

Moving Forward

The government’s health investments are not cosmetic projects. They are a deliberate and forward-looking strategy to secure Samoa’s health system for the next generation. We are building facilities that will house better-equipped pharmacies, laboratories, and staff who can deliver high-quality care — with the assurance that medicine shortages will become the exception, not the rule.

To the people of Samoa: your government hears your concerns, acknowledges the difficulties, and is acting decisively. The journey to health resilience is not without setbacks, but the foundation we are laying today will ensure that no Samoan is left without access to essential healthcare tomorrow.

Ma le faaaloalo tele

Vaaaoao Alofipo

Minister of Health

November 13, 2025