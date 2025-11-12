What Is BRIDGE?

North Dakota’s BRIDGE K-12 Data Modernization Initiative is transforming how schools manage and use student information across the state. Led by NDDPI, this collaborative project connects districts, educators, and state partners under one secure, unified system.

At the heart of BRIDGE: One piece of this initiative is replacing PowerSchool with Infinite Campus, providing every North Dakota district with a modern, statewide student information system (SIS) effective July 1, 2026.

This modernization effort ensures:

Consistent data standards across all schools and districts.

across all schools and districts. Enhanced privacy and security for student and family data.

for student and family data. Streamlined processes that reduce administrative burden.

that reduce administrative burden. Real-time data insights to support instruction and decision-making.

BRIDGE isn’t just a technology upgrade—it’s about building stronger connections between data, systems, and people. The project brings together state and local partners to enhance the way North Dakota collects, reports, and uses education information to support student success.

What’s happening now: Districts across North Dakota are actively participating in engagement meetings, readiness checklists, and training sessions to prepare for migration to Infinite Campus. These activities will continue throughout 2025 and early 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Learn more: Visit the BRIDGE project page for resources, training updates, and timelines. You can also email the project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.

Upcoming BRIDGE Office Hours

Join the BRIDGE team for live discussions and Q&A sessions.

October Office Hours Recordings

Catch up on the latest project updates and discussions from October’s sessions.

Upcoming Training Opportunities: Infinite Campus Fundamentals

As part of North Dakota’s statewide K-12 Data Modernization effort, the Infinite Campus Fundamentals training series will help districts build a solid foundation for successful implementation.

This introductory course is designed for staff members who will play an active role in your district’s implementation—particularly Technology Coordinators, SIS Administrators, and other key team members who need to understand basic Infinite Campus functionality before advanced training begins.

What to Expect Participants will gain hands-on experience in the Campus environment and learn how to navigate, search, and manage data efficiently within the system. Completion of this course prepares your team for upcoming, role-specific training phases.

Training Options (choose one) Each session runs 8 a.m.–4 p.m. CST / 7 a.m.–3 p.m. MT and is limited to 50 participants.

How to Register