Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,975 in the last 365 days.

U.S. District Court Jury Administrator Schafer Retiring

Jury Administrator, Candy Schafer, is retiring after almost 40 years of federal service. Her retirement celebration will be on Monday, December 15, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on the 4th Floor of the William L. Guy U.S. Courthouse in Bismarck. Remarks will be at 3:00 p.m. with refreshments to follow.

View the invitation here: Download

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. District Court Jury Administrator Schafer Retiring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more