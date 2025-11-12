Submit Release
Maryland State Tree Nursery Accepting Orders for Spring 2026 Planting

Young tree seedlings growing in a field

Seedlings grow at John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery in Caroline County. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery is accepting orders for spring tree plantings at nursery.dnr.maryland.gov. More than 31 tree and shrub species remain available for purchase this year. 

Trees improve the environment and help keep Maryland’s waters clean. All trees planted help Maryland’s tree canopy spread and count toward Maryland’s 5 Million Tree Initiative, which is on its way to planting 5 million trees across Maryland by 2031

Property owners can contact their local forestry office, available on the Maryland Forest Service website, with questions about site conditions, species selection, and financial incentives for which property owners may qualify.

Minimum order is 25 seedlings per species. Seedling orders will be delivered via UPS in March or April 2026, depending on the area, with seedling delivery right to the recipient’s door.

