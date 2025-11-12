Governor Stein Celebrates Grand Opening of Toyota Battery Plant in Randolph County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Toyota leaders and local officials to celebrate the opening of Toyota’s first battery plant in North America. This $13.9 billion investment in Liberty is creating more than 5,100 jobs in Randolph County.

“Today we celebrate historic progress as Toyota scales battery production right here in North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This groundbreaking investment will create more than 5,000 new jobs for North Carolinians and will strengthen our clean energy economy.”

“This is an exciting time for Toyota, the region, and the Tar Heel state,” said Toyota North Carolina President Don Stewart. “This significant milestone reflects our continued commitment to the thousands of North Carolinians Toyota will employ and the future economic growth of the Triad region.”

North Carolina is home to more than 100,000 clean energy jobs. In August, Governor Stein established the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force to determine how the state can continue keeping utility costs affordable for North Carolinians, meeting economic development and environmental protection goals, and managing increasing energy demand.

Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced more than $20 billion in new investments and more than 28,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina. Last week, Governor Stein and Toyota’s Don Stewart returned from the Southeast U.S. (SEUS)/Japan Association Annual Joint Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, to promote North Carolina as a top state for investment and partnership. During that meeting, the Governor had a fruitful meeting with Toyota leadership, as well as with the leadership of many other companies who have chosen North Carolina or are considering investments in the state.

