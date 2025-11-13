Dude Therapy (Grabbterapi) brings therapeutic conversations to places men already talk

Two men talking by the grill. Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) explores how men open up more naturally in everyday situations. A calm moment in the woods. Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) shows how the setting itself can make conversations easier. A quiet fishing trip where Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) captures how talk flows more easily when attention is shared.

New Swedish venture releases trailer and English site after fast traction on TikTok and opens an international point of contact

When the focus is not on a couch men open up. The response online has been far stronger than we expected, so we invite people to follow the journey and discuss the format with us.” — Dude Therapy spokesperson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dude Therapy, known in Swedish as Grabbterapi, is a new Swedish venture that explores how therapeutic conversations become easier when men are doing something they already enjoy. The format places the talk in familiar settings such as fishing, a backyard grill, a gym session, or a simple walk. A first trailer is now live together with an English site for international audiences.

The aim is practical and cultural. Instead of asking men to sit in a quiet room, Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) meets them where they feel at ease and lets the setting do some of the work. Short form videos on TikTok show how everyday environments can unlock honest talk. Viewers are invited to respond, suggest new situations to explore, and follow the development of the format.

“When the focus is not on a couch, men open up. The response online has been far stronger than we expected, so we invite people to follow the journey and discuss the format with us,” said a Dude Therapy spokesperson.

The first mentions of the concept on social media quickly drew supportive reactions from people who recognized the idea in their own lives. Selected public comments on TikTok, translated from Swedish, include:

Cornelia

“So good. I truly believe this will help more men and boys dare to open up and actually try therapy.”

Elin

“Great idea. The best talks with my dad have been in nature. He would never talk about his feelings in a sterile room.”

Blenda

“Wonderful. Fantastic idea. Crazy that no one thought of this earlier.”

Lindmeister

“Brilliant idea. It is much easier to talk about feelings while doing something you are comfortable with.”

How the format works in practice

• Conversations happen in motion or during an activity

• Settings include fishing, grilling, gym sessions, and simple hands-on tasks

• The focus is on ease, presence, and side-by-side attention rather than face-to-face intensity

• Short form videos are shared on TikTok and the English site as the format evolves

Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) now opens an international point of contact for creators, researchers, community groups, and licensed professionals who want to discuss the format, share observations, or suggest new settings to explore. The team will continue to publish videos, updates, and practical notes on the English site.

Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) focuses on therapeutic-style conversations in everyday settings. It is not a healthcare provider and does not offer clinical services. For urgent mental-health needs, contact local emergency services and national support lines in your country.

ABOUT GRABBTERAPI ( DUDE THERAPY )

Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) is a Swedish venture that explores how place and activity can lower the threshold for honest and therapeutic conversations among men. The project publishes short form videos and invites open dialogue with communities and experts who are interested in practical ways to make real talk feel natural. Grabbterapi (Dude Therapy) is not a healthcare provider and does not replace care. For urgent needs, contact local services.

Dude Therapy trailer Men talk more easily when activity lowers pressure

