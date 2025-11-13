Canadian firms combine recruitment and leadership coaching to improve integration, retention, and long-term impact

CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pender & Howe, a leading North American executive search firm, and Incito Executive & Leadership Development, a premier executive coaching and development firm, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership designed to help organizations maximize the success of newly placed executives through integrated recruitment and coaching support.

This partnership brings together Pender & Howe’s expertise in executive recruitment with Incito’s deep experience in leadership development. By offering structured coaching alongside placement, the firms aim to improve integration, accelerate performance, and increase long-term retention, ensuring leadership appointments deliver meaningful, lasting impact.

Jenn Lofgren, Managing Partner, Incito:

"We are excited to collaborate with Pender & Howe. By combining recruitment and coaching, we can give leaders the guidance and support they need to integrate seamlessly, contribute quickly, and thrive from day one."

Travis Hann, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Pender & Howe:

"I’ve always believed that the real value of our work is not just in identifying and placing executives, but in the impact they have in the roles we place them in. This partnership allows us to go beyond simply placing executives. We believe this partnership with Incito improves our ability to truly support organizations and help people thrive. We greatly value Incito’s perspective on coaching, leadership, and culture, our two organizations share many values and commonalities.”

Why This Partnership Matters

Research indicates executive coaching is a significant contributor to leadership effectiveness. According to the International Coaching Federation's Global Coaching Study 2023, 86% of organizations report recouping their investment in coaching, and 70% of individuals cite improved work performance and communication after participating.

Partnership Highlights

• Integrated Leadership Support: Optional six-month coaching and onboarding program for newly placed leaders, led by Incito, to ensure rapid integration

and long-term success.

• Community and Thought Leadership: Joint roundtables, whitepapers, and events to strengthen North America’s leadership ecosystem.

Shawn Gibson, Partner, Executive Strategy, Incito:

"Our shared focus on leadership excellence and retention means we can offer organizations a comprehensive approach to executive success, helping leaders perform at their best while strengthening organizational culture."

About Incito Executive & Leadership Development

Headquartered in Calgary, Incito provides executive coaching through a network of approximately 40 coaches across Canada. To date, the firm has delivered 17,500 coaching hours, supported over 10,500 leaders in 210 companies, published 75 articles and one book, and earned 11 industry awards.

(More info: https://www.incito.ca)

About Pender & Howe Executive Search

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in key cities across North America, Pender & Howe is a 15-person executive search firm supporting organizations with critical leadership hiring and advisory services. The firm focuses on placing executives who drive long-term organizational success while providing strategic insights to strengthen leadership pipelines. Pender & Howe proudly represents Kestria in Canada and the U.S., the world’s largest executive search alliance.

(More info: www.penderhowe.com)

