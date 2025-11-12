U.S. District Court Jury Administrator Schafer Retiring

Jury Administrator, Candy Schafer, is retiring after almost 40 years of federal service. Her retirement celebration will be on Monday, December 15, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on the 4th Floor of the William L. Guy U.S. Courthouse in Bismarck. Remarks will be at 3:00 p.m. with refreshments to follow. View the invitation here: Download

