U.S. District Court Jury Administrator Schafer Retiring

Jury Administrator, Candy Schafer, is retiring after almost 40 years of federal service. Her retirement celebration will be on Monday, December 15, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on the 4th Floor of the William L. Guy U.S. Courthouse in Bismarck. Remarks will be at 3:00 p.m. with refreshments to follow.
