Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host '2026 Global Economic Outlook' Reception Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “2026 Global Economic Outlook” reception with light hors d’oeuvres on December 11th, 2025, at ARIA Resort & Casino. The event will take place in Juniper Ballroom 1 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are John Silvia, Ph.D. , retired Chief Economist—Wells Fargo and Dr. Quincy Krosby , Chief Economist and Pension Consultant.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/

