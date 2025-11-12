Lawn Frogs Landscaping Expands Capabilities in Dallas, GA with New Bobcat MT100 Service Offerings

Professional Landscape Drainage Solution Installation Professional Landscape Maintenance Modular Block Retaining Wall Professionally Installed

DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawn Frogs Landscaping, a trusted provider of residential and commercial landscape services in Paulding County and surrounding areas, today announced the addition of the Bobcat MT100 compact loader and a full suite of attachments to its equipment lineup. The new machine enhances the company’s ability to serve tight, hard-to-reach spaces while minimizing disturbance to existing lawns, plantings, and hardscape.

As neighborhoods in Dallas grow denser and properties feature more intricate landscaping, customers increasingly need precision equipment that won’t damage established landscape beds, mature trees, or delicate hardscape elements. The Bobcat MT100’s compact footprint, low ground pressure, and versatile attachment options— including a mini hydraulic breaker, auger, landscape rake, pallet forks, dirt/utility buckets, and stump grinder—allow Lawn Frogs Landscaping crews to complete jobs that previously required larger equipment, heavier disruption, or manual labor.

“We invest in tools that let us do more for our clients while protecting their investment in their property,” said Chad Howald, owner of Lawn Frogs Landscaping. “The MT100 gives our team the reach and power needed for tasks like planting, small hardscape installs, stump removal, grading, and utility trenching — all with minimal impact on delicate turf and landscape beds. That precision is a game-changer for homeowners and business owners who want professional results without costly repair work afterward.”

Key benefits of the Bobcat MT100 for Lawn Frogs Landscaping clients include:

• Compact size for access to narrow gates, tight backyards, porches, and confined landscapes where standard equipment can’t fit.

• Low-impact operation that reduces turf compaction and protects roots, paving, and garden features.

• Rapid attachment changes to handle multiple tasks during one site visit — improving efficiency and reducing onsite disruption.

• Enhanced safety and maneuverability on slopes, around mature plantings, and in constrained work zones.

Lawn Frogs Landscaping will begin offering MT100-enabled services immediately for projects such as precision grading, planting and bed preparation, stump grinding, small-scale hardscape preparation, light demolition, and utility digging. Existing and new customers in Dallas and nearby communities can request MT100-equipped crews when booking estimates.

About Lawn Frogs Landscaping

Lawn Frogs Landscaping is a locally owned landscaping company serving Dallas, Georgia and surrounding areas. The company provides landscape design and installation, maintenance, hardscape services, and seasonal cleanups with a focus on quality workmanship, customer service, and protecting clients’ properties. For more information or to schedule an estimate, visit www.lawnfrogslandscapes.com.

