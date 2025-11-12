ResNav Solutions Welcomes Industry Veteran Chuck Mueller to Its Board of Directors

ResNav, the leading provider of HR data and document retention, today announced that former Chief Revenue Officer at Paycor, has joined its Board of Directors.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResNav Solutions, the leading provider of payroll and Human Resources (HR) data and document retention, migration, and compliance software, today announced that Chuck Mueller, former Chief Revenue Officer at Paycor, has joined its Board of Directors.Mueller brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in human capital management, payroll, and enterprise technology, having held executive positions at organizations such as Paycor, FleetCor (now CorPay), and ADP. His deep expertise in workforce data management and compliance aligns directly with ResNav’s mission to help enterprises modernize their payroll and HR data and document strategies.“Chuck’s track record of scaling growth and driving innovation in the payroll and HR technology space makes him an invaluable addition to our board,” said Alex Hart, Chief Executive Officer of ResNav Solutions. “As ResNav continues to expand partnerships and strengthen our position as the industry leader in payroll data and document extraction, conversion, and archival, Chuck’s insights will help accelerate our strategic vision.”In his role on the board, Mueller will advise ResNav’s executive team on growth strategy, operational scalability, and industry partnerships, supporting the company’s continued expansion into enterprise compliance and audit readiness solutions.“I’m excited to join ResNav’s Board and collaborate with a team that’s truly innovating in payroll and HR data management and online document storage ,” said Chuck Mueller. “ResNav’s focus on helping organizations securely retain, convert, and access their historical data is essential for compliance and audit readiness. I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success in this critical area of the market.”“ResNav is solving one of the biggest hidden challenges in enterprise HR and payroll—making historical data and documents accessible, compliant, and ready for audits,” said Gabe Bell, Vice President of Channel Sales. “We’re thrilled to welcome Chuck Mueller to ResNav’s Board of Directors. Chuck’s leadership at Paycor and his deep understanding of the payroll and HR technology landscape bring tremendous value to our mission.”ResNav has worked with 18,000+ companies worldwide, helping organizations of all sizes ensure data and document retention compliance with audit readiness across legacy payroll and HR systems. With Mueller joining its board, ResNav strengthens its leadership team as it continues to innovate in data and document management, compliance automation, and system migration enablement.

