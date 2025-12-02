Loyalists and Patriots in Sussex County at the Archives’ December First Saturday Program

Join the Delaware Public Archives in Dover on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. for this month’s First Saturday Program, “A County Divided: Loyalists, Patriots, and the Revolutionary Experience in Sussex County,” presented by Dr. Bruce Bendler.

Sussex County was deeply split over the question of American independence. While many residents opposed breaking from Great Britain, two local figures stood firmly on opposite sides: William Peery, a farmer, lawyer, and delegate to the 1786 Continental Congress who supported independence; and Boaz Manlove, an influential landowner and political voice with strong Loyalist sympathies.

What became of these two men once Congress declared independence—and how did years of war reshape the lives of their families? This free presentation will explore their personal stories and examine how Sussex County navigated internal conflict, shifting loyalties, and the broader pressures of the Revolution. Learn how Peery continued to serve in local politics despite holding an unpopular wartime stance, and how the aftermath of the Revolution reverberated through the community.

Dr. Bendler is an Adjunct Professor of History at the University of Delaware, where he earned his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. He specializes in late colonial and revolutionary U.S. history, with a particular interest in the Great Awakening and its lasting influence. His work has appeared in Delaware History, New Jersey Studies, and numerous regional publications, and he is a frequent speaker on Delaware history.