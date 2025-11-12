Attorney General James and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. McDonald Issue Alert Reminding New Yorkers to Beware of Health Insurance Scams

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald today issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers about common health insurance scams as 2026 open enrollment begins through the NY State of Health Marketplace. Health insurance scams spike during open enrollment periods, and the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and DOH are providing consumers with tips to protect themselves against potential scams.

“As health care costs skyrocket and federal support hangs in the balance, access to affordable health insurance is more important than ever,” said Attorney General James. “We cannot allow predatory scammers to swindle New Yorkers out of their hard-earned money. I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and contact my office if they believe they are the target of a scam or fraud. My office will always work to hold bad actors and fraudsters accountable.”

“As New Yorkers enroll or renew their health coverage, it is critical they remain vigilant against scams that can put their personal information and access to care at risk,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “The Department of Health is committed to protecting consumers and ensuring that every New Yorker can access quality, affordable health insurance safely. We encourage anyone with questions or concerns about their coverage to reach out to NY State of Health or local certified enrollment assistors for free, trusted assistance.”

Enrollment in New York’s public health programs – Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and the Essential plan – is open year-round. However, New York state requires enrollees to renew their eligibility for these health plans every year. Enrollees are sent renewal notices well in advance of their coverage end dates with detailed instructions on how to stay covered and their deadline to renew. To enroll in commercial health insurance (qualified health plans) through NY State of Health for 2026, New Yorkers must do so during the open enrollment period that started on November 1. Enrollment must be completed by December 15 for coverage to begin on January 1, 2026. New Yorkers who experience qualifying life events (for example, a marriage, divorce, or birth of a child) can enroll in a Qualified Health Plan outside of the open enrollment period. It is important to note that many people are eligible for tax credits, which lower the monthly costs of a Qualified Health Plan.

Attorney General James and Commissioner McDonald are urging New Yorkers to be vigilant in light of reports of scammers pretending to be NY State of Health and selling fake health insurance to steal consumers’ money and personal information. Scammers may use fake websites or phone numbers, including ones that are very similar to the NY State of Health website and phone number, or lie about their affiliation with health plans. With the changes to health insurance programs included in the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Attorney General James and Commissioner McDonald are reminding consumers that work requirements and other new restrictions do not take effect until next year, and any messages that say otherwise are likely scams. People who purchase scam health insurance not only lose money to the scammers but are also left without insurance coverage for doctor's visits, hospital visits, or to purchase prescription drugs.

New Yorkers should look out for the following tactics scammers use to target those who are trying to obtain or keep health insurance:

Scammers often use fear by threatening New Yorkers that their health insurance is at risk of cancellation, or that they have already lost their health coverage unless they provide hundreds of dollars to reinstate or continue benefits.



Scammers will also use false offers of generosity to lure New Yorkers into providing personal information. This is typically done through phishing scams offering people gift cards or money to “update” their health accounts so as not to lose coverage.



Scammers may ask for money to enroll people in marketplace or “Obamacare” insurance. The New York agencies that administer Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and Essential Plan benefits will never use the term “Obamacare” or ask for money from consumers to enroll or re-enroll. They will also not offer New Yorkers rewards to renew their coverage.

Attorney General James and Commissioner McDonald provided the following tips and reminders for New Yorkers to avoid common scams:

No one can ever charge you a fee to renew your health insurance in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, the Essential Plan, or a Qualified Health Plan.



If you enrolled in health insurance through NY State of Health, many people are available to help you renew for free. These include NY State of Health’s certified enrollment assistors (including navigators, agents, and brokers) and Customer Service Center representatives. Find help at nystateofhealth.ny.gov or 1-855-355-5777.



If you enrolled in Medicaid through either your county’s Medicaid office or through New York City’s Human Resources Administration (HRA), there are also many people available to help you for free. Contact the office where you enrolled to ask questions and get help with renewing your insurance.



Government agencies will never threaten you, demand you pay money, or ask for credit information in a text message, e-mail, or phone call.



Many websites will try to make you think that it is the official New York state health insurance Marketplace. There is only one official NY State of Health website. Submitting your contact information to some websites may lead to calls, texts, or emails from scammers.



If your health plan includes a monthly premium, you will pay your health plan directly. The NY State of Health website does not ask for your bank account information or require you to make any payments.

Any New Yorker who suspects that they are a victim of a scam is encouraged to report it to OAG by submitting a complaint online or calling 1-800-771-7755.