Sunshine Services Wins the 2025 Angi Super Service Award

Sunshine Services Logo Angi Award 2025

Gainesville’s Sunshine Services earns national recognition with the 2025 Angi Super Service Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.

Winning this Angi award means the world to us because it comes from the satisfaction of our customers.” — Rob Wixom

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have some exciting news to share from our home base in Gainesville, FloridaWe are thrilled to announce that Sunshine Services has been honored with the highly-coveted 2025 Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This recognition is a direct testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence that our entire team brings to every single job.What is the Super Service Award?Introduced in 1999, the SSA is a prestigious honor for home service professionals in the Angi network. It’s not an award you can buy; it's earned through consistent, top-tier performance and, most importantly, positive feedback from customers like you!The Rigorous Standards for WinningTo be considered for the 2025 award, companies had to meet several stringent criteria based on reviews submitted between November 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025:Maintain a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars.Be in good standing with Angi's verification and screening process.Your reviews, which evaluate factors like price, professionalism, and punctuality, are what make this award possible.A Tradition of ExcellenceThis isn't our first time being recognized! Sunshine Servcies has been a proud part of the Angi network since 2019. We are incredibly proud that this marks the 1st time that we have received this distinguished honor.We truly believe that our success is built on the trust you place in us, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and service.

