Extreme Loans and Vet Life Partner to Empower Veterans

Extreme Loans and Vet Life Partner to Combat Veteran Suicide and Connect Heroes to Earned Benefits

Metro Detroit Mortgage Company Teams with Vet Life to Ensure Veterans Receive the Support and Benefits They've Earned Through Service

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme Loans today announced a mission-driven partnership with Vet Life to help veterans access the benefits they’ve earned while directly funding programs to combat the veteran suicide crisis.Despite having access to valuable benefits like the VA Home Loan, many veterans struggle to navigate complex systems, contributing to isolation and mental health challenges that claim an average of 22 veteran lives every day. This partnership aims to change that by ensuring veterans not only access earned benefits, but also receive ongoing support through Vet Life’s life-saving programs. A portion of proceeds from every Extreme Loans transaction will directly fund Vet Life’s suicide prevention initiatives.Connecting Veterans to Earned Benefits and SupportAccessing earned benefits is often the first step toward stability and community connection—key factors in mental health and suicide prevention. When veterans achieve homeownership through their VA benefits, they’re more likely to engage with other supportive services and build stronger networks.“Too many of our nation’s heroes are struggling in silence, unable to access the very benefits they earned through service,” said Zack Jabro, CEO of Extreme Loans. “Our partnership with Vet Life ensures every veteran we serve not only receives their benefits, but connects to ongoing support that can literally save lives.”The VA Home Loan is one of the most significant benefits available to veterans, yet only about 13% of eligible veterans ever use it. Lack of awareness, complex processes, and disconnection from support systems often prevent veterans from accessing what they’ve earned.Building Bridges Between Benefits and CommunityExtreme Loans is going beyond traditional lending to create pathways for veterans to access multiple forms of support. Working with partners such as Snap Homes, veterans gain enhanced homebuying capabilities, while Vet Life provides access to mental health resources, peer support, and benefits navigation.“Every veteran deserves to live in a home they own, surrounded by community and connected to support,” said Ryan Qarana, COO and Co-Founder of Extreme Loans. “This partnership ensures veterans don’t just get their benefits—they get a network that values their service and their lives.”Direct Impact on Veteran Suicide PreventionThe collaboration directly addresses the veteran suicide crisis by funding Vet Life’s programs and ensuring veterans access stable housing—an essential factor in mental health outcomes.“When veterans successfully access their earned benefits like homeownership, it creates a foundation for stability and hope,” said Josh Parish, Founder of Vet Life. “But the real impact comes from ongoing support and community connection. We’re not just helping them buy homes—we’re helping them build lives worth living.”Vet Life’s initiatives include:Crisis intervention servicesThe Battle Buddy mobile app for peer-to-peer supportBenefits navigation assistanceCommunity-building programs to reduce isolationA Comprehensive Support EcosystemThrough this partnership, veterans gain access to a three-tiered system of support:Immediate Benefits AccessExpert guidance through the VA Home Loan processEnhanced homebuying tools through partner technologyConnection to lesser-known earned benefitsOngoing Support ServicesMental health and crisis resourcesPeer networks via the Battle Buddy appContinued benefits navigation and advocacySustainable ImpactPortion of proceeds funds Vet Life programsExpanding outreach to underserved veteran populationsEstablishing a model for veteran-focused business partnershipsLocal Action for a National CrisisWith 22 veterans lost to suicide daily and millions underutilizing earned benefits, the partnership takes local action to address a national issue—especially across Metro Detroit’s 60,000+ veteran community.“We’re not just processing loans—we’re processing hope,” added Jabro. “Every veteran who walks through our doors leaves not only with access to their benefits, but with the knowledge that there’s a community that cares about their success and their life.”About Extreme LoansExtreme Loans is a Metro Detroit-based mortgage lending company dedicated to serving veterans and military families by helping them access the benefits they’ve earned. The company connects veterans to homeownership opportunities while providing ongoing support and community resources. Learn more at www.extremeloans.com About Vet LifeVet Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran suicide by connecting veterans with earned benefits, crisis intervention, and community-based support. Through initiatives like the Battle Buddy app and nationwide outreach, Vet Life is building stronger, healthier veteran communities. Learn more at www.vetlifetoday.org

