OSCE shares international experience for effective protection of human rights in court and during detention

What do a police officer, a prosecutor, a judge and a defence lawyer have in common? They all have a duty to protect human rights.

But how is this done in practice: during investigations, when questioning suspects or taking testimony from witnesses?

These were the questions addressed by participants in the workshop “Ensuring Procedural Safeguards and the Protection of the Rights of Individuals in Criminal Proceedings”, organized on 11–12 November in Tashkent by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan in cooperation with the Centre for Development and Justice (CDJI).

Representatives of law enforcement, the judiciary, and the defence bar learned international best practices and engaged in discussions on how to make criminal proceedings more fair, transparent and humane.

The training was delivered by international experts from the Centre for Development and Justice (CDJI), from such countries as Spain, the Netherlands and the UK.

They provided an overview of constitutional safeguards and the so-called Miranda Rights – the rights of individuals to know the charges against them, to remain silent and to have access to a lawyer during detention. These rules originated in the United States following the 1966 case of Ernesto Miranda and have since become a symbol of fair treatment for suspects. Participants discussed how such safeguards can be applied in the context of criminal proceedings in Uzbekistan, ensuring that every detainee clearly understands his/her rights and can fully exercise them.

British expert – a former police officer and trainer in international interviewing standards – introduced participants to the P.E.A.C.E. model, a modern, ethical and evidence-based approach to conducting interviews without coercion or pressure.

Through practical exercises, participants honed their interviewing skills, emphasizing trust, respect and transparency. Special attention was given to international standards such as the Mendez Principles, which help prevent torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

Discussions highlighted the fact that respect for human rights begins in everyday practice: in how an investigator asks questions, how a prosecutor evaluates evidence and how a judge makes decisions. At the conclusion of the training, participants noted that the knowledge gained would help make criminal proceedings in Uzbekistan even more fair and firmly rooted in adherence to the rule of law and protection of human dignity