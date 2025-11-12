New Agency Declares War on Tech Jargon

Narrative Supply, the Anti-Jargon Agency Adam Lambert, Founder of Narrative Supply

Story-driven agency Narrative Supply launches to help founders sound human again and make great products heard.

No great product should die for lack of story.” — Adam Lambert, Founder of Narrative Supply

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too many tech companies are dying in silence.

Narrative Supply, a new story-driven marketing agency founded by Adam Lambert, aims to change that.

“Tech companies create unbelievably valuable products,” Lambert said. “But many of them die on the vine because they never got any attention. A world-changing product should never die a quiet death when all it needed was a story.”

Positioning itself as the Anti-Jargon Agency, Narrative Supply helps founders and startup teams sound human again, translating features and innovations into clear, emotional stories that resonate.

“Every founder I’ve ever met has an incredible story to tell,” Lambert added. “That story is what attracts investors, users, and future talent.”



A New Voice for Tech Marketing

Lambert’s approach blends brand messaging, founder storytelling, and content strategy—disciplines he says belong together if companies want to be remembered.

“Most tech companies lead with features instead of feelings,” he said. “But the best companies tell stories. Just look at ChatGPT’s recent ads: all user stories, no features.”

Narrative Supply is designed for early and growth-stage startups that struggle with messaging. The agency delivers a complete messaging framework, that's unique to each company, in as little as 30 days.

Because the strongest stories start at the top, Narrative Supply also builds executive narratives, aligning what leaders say publicly with what the brand stands for privately.

Together, they ensure your company’s story feels consistent, credible, and impossible to ignore.



About Narrative Supply

Narrative Supply is a story-driven marketing agency built to make sure great products don’t die from bad messaging. Founded by Adam Lambert, the firm helps founders and startups sharpen their story, build their voice, and earn the attention their product deserves.

Visit https://www.narrativesupply.com

for more information.

Watch Adam's new YouTube Channel where he helps founders below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.