CureIS Launches Enterprise-Grade Autonomous AI Agents

Innovative Platform Combines Verified Healthcare Data with Agentic AI, Targeting 80% Reduction in Manual Interventions

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureIS Healthcare, an innovator in technology solutions for value-based managed care, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Initiative, a first-of-its-kind system that combines pristine, AI-ready healthcare data with agentic intelligence to tackle waste in healthcare administration. The program introduces tactical “AI Analysts” that autonomously navigate complex healthcare systems to resolve compliance and operational challenges without human intervention.The launch confronts a paradox in the industry: while AI promises efficiency, its deployment on flawed data can achieve the opposite. According to a recent MIT study, 95% of enterprise AI pilots, most in healthcare, failed to deliver expected ROI, with data quality issues and scalability cited as the leading causes."AI isn't a magic wand. It's a precision tool that requires flawless data to deliver its full value," said Chris Sawotin, CureIS CEO. “For any healthcare organization, data integrity is now the single most critical risk mitigation strategy for AI adoption.”CureIS anchors its AI agents in the company’s UniSync™ Healthcare Data Management Platform (HDMP+), a proprietary architecture that ingests, conforms, validates, and enriches data from disparate sources into a single, unbreakable source of truth. "Data integrity isn't an afterthought for us,” Sawotin explained. “It’s the core of our architecture. What sets our AI Initiative apart is the combination of deep healthcare operational expertise, advanced AI capabilities, and data mastery.”In pilot implementations, CureIS is targeting operational bottlenecks that have traditionally required significant manual intervention, such as eligibility verification, enrollment file corrections, claims reconciliation, and Medicaid redetermination.Beyond efficiency gains, CureIS AI agents generate a structured dataset of operational challenges and resolutions, fueling the company’s R&D pipeline and creating a virtuous cycle of automation. “Our ethos has always been about nimble adaptation and innovation. The human-AI synergy enables us to realize our vision faster.”AboutCureIS Healthcare Inc. is a Tucson-based managed services provider with extensive experience in government programs since 2006. With a focus on intelligent automation and data mastery, CureIS helps healthcare organizations of all sizes navigate regulatory complexities, eliminate inefficiencies, and achieve operational excellence.

