Renew Texas Family Chiropractic Highlights Sports Performance & Injury Prevention for Hill Country Athletes

SPRING BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Texas Family Chiropractic announces a comprehensive Sports Performance & Injury Prevention offering for Hill Country athletes, uniting sport-specific movement screens, evidence-informed chiropractic, and digital X-ray diagnostics when clinically indicated. Designed for tennis, golf, pickleball, running, basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, and wrestling, the service delivers no-guesswork care, clear return-to-play criteria, and practical mobility drills that fit real training schedules.“Our goal is simple: help athletes move well, perform better, and prevent recurring issues—with zero guesswork,” said Dr. Kimberly Ramcharan, founder of Renew Texas Family Chiropractic. “We pair targeted movement screens with on-site X-rays when appropriate, then build individualized plans so athletes know exactly what to do on Day 1 and what to expect in the weeks ahead.”Who It’s ForTennis & Pickleball: Shoulder/elbow load, serve mechanics, lateral ankle stability.Golf: Thoracic rotation, hip mobility, low-back endurance for consistent swing speed and control.Running: Single-leg control, cadence efficiency, hip/ankle range to reduce compensations and runner’s back pain.Basketball: Jump/land mechanics, knee/ankle stability, hip mobility for change of direction.Football: Trunk/hip power, shoulder stability for contact demands, hamstring resilience for acceleration.Baseball: Throwing mechanics, shoulder/scapular control, elbow load tolerance (pitchers & position players).Volleyball: Overhead shoulder health, thoracic mobility, landing symmetry for repeated jumps.Wrestling: Neck/shoulder mobility, midline stability, hip control under rotational and grip loads.How It Works (No Guesswork)Assessment Visit (Day 1): Focused history, sport demands review, posture and movement screen, and digital X-rays if clinically indicated. (No adjustment on the first visit.)Report of Findings (Day 2): Visual review of results, clear diagnosis, and a criteria-based return-to-play plan. Insurance benefits are checked; transparent cash options are presented. The first adjustment begins here.Care & Performance Plan: Gentle chiropractic adjustments plus soft-tissue work, targeted activation/mobility drills, and progressive loading to restore symmetry, range of motion, and power.“We keep athletes, parents, and coaches aligned,” added Joe James, office manager. “Expect simple progress checkpoints, home drills that take minutes, and return-to-play criteria that make sense—range of motion, strength benchmarks, quality of movement, and pain-free practice reps.”Sport-Specific Screen HighlightsTennis/Pickleball: ER/IR shoulder balance, cervical-thoracic mobility, elbow load tests, lateral ankle control.Golf: Neck/thoracic/hip segmental mobility, core sequencing, stance/balance tied to swing consistency.Running: Single-leg squat/step-down, stride symmetry, cadence coaching, ankle dorsiflexion and hip extension.Basketball: Vertical takeoff/landing patterning, valgus-collapse checks, ankle inversion/eversion control.Football: Hip hinge and trunk brace under load, shoulder stability screens for blocking/tackling motions.Baseball: Scapular rhythm, layback/arm slot assessments, forearm/wrist load tolerance for throwing.Volleyball: Overhead range/strength ratios, thoracic extension/rotation, bilateral landing mechanics.Wrestling: Neck isometrics, shoulder end-range control, hip/internal rotation capacity under torque.What the Plan Can IncludeEvidence-Informed Adjusting: Diversified, Thompson Drop, Activator-style/ArthroStim, and low-force options as appropriate.Mobility & Activation: Daily 5–10 minute drill stacks for hips, thoracic spine, ankles, and shoulders.Load Progressions: Criteria-based increases in volume and intensity; strategic deloads to build durable capacity.Recovery Strategies: Breathwork, micro-breaks, posture resets, and simple tissue care between sessions.Re-Screens: Periodic checks to confirm readiness for full practice, competition, or off-season strength cycles.Collaboration: Communication with coaches, athletic trainers, OBs/pediatricians when appropriate to coordinate care.What Athletes NoticeSmoother hip/thoracic golf mobility for faster, more repeatable swings.Better shoulder control to protect against tennis elbow and overhead fatigue.Fewer flare-ups of runner’s back pain with improved cadence and hip stability.More confident jumping/landing (basketball/volleyball) and stronger trunk-to-shoulder linkage (football/baseball/wrestling).Insurance-Friendly & AccessibleRenew Texas Family Chiropractic accepts many major insurance plans and offers transparent cash options. Receipts for HSA/FSA are available where applicable. Scheduling supports student-athletes and working adults, with efficient visits and a family-friendly clinic environment.Why Renew Texas Family ChiropracticX-Ray–Supported Diagnostics (when indicated): A root-cause lens that removes guesswork.Family-Centered Care: From youth sports to masters athletes, plans adapt to age, season, and competitive load.Local & Trusted: Serving Bulverde, Spring Branch, North San Antonio, and the Texas Hill Country with patient-first service grounded in faith, hope, love, and healing.Athletes seeking a sports chiropractor or Bulverde sports chiropractic clinic—for injury prevention, return-to-play, or sport-specific performance in tennis, golf, pickleball, running, basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, or wrestling—are invited to book a Sport-Specific Screen and experience no-guesswork care that supports durability, confidence, and results.Visit & ContactRenew Texas Family Chiropractic18830 Forty Six Parkway, Building 1, Suite B, Spring Branch, TX 78070(830) 327-7327 • renewfamilytx.comAbout Renew Texas Family ChiropracticRenew Texas Family Chiropractic delivers comprehensive, family-focused chiropractic care for all ages, serving Bulverde, Spring Branch, and North San Antonio. 