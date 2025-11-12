TÖST Expands National Footprint Ahead of Holiday Season as Consumers Embrace Mindful Celebration

TÖST, the leader in NA sparkling beverages, announced a major expansion, bringing its products to over 11K retail and on-premise locations across the U.S.

MANCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TÖST Beverages , the leader in premium adult non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, today announced a major national expansion and new distributor partnerships, bringing its products to over 11,000 retail and on-premise locations across the U.S. The brand continues to scale rapidly as consumers seek elevated, alcohol-free options for the holiday season.With alcohol consumption reaching historic lows, TÖST is positioned at the forefront of a growing cultural shift toward balance and moderation.“People want a premium, affordable option that doesn’t include alcohol, and they expect to find it on the table right next to the wine and champagne,” said Brooks Addington, CEO of TÖST. “We’re proud to partner with best-in-class distributors and retailers to meet that demand and make TÖST a staple of the modern holiday table — and the new holiday tradition.”Expanding National DistributionTÖST has achieved several key distribution milestones in recent months:- Entered New York with Union Beer (Sheehan Family Companies).- Expanded with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to 15 markets nationwide.- Signed new agreements with United Distributors of Alabama and Johnson Brothers in North Carolina.- Increased retail presence in Albertsons (Southern California), Meijer, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Mariano’s.Capturing Growth in a Shifting MarketAs spirits and wine volumes fell 6% and 9% respectively in early 2025, TÖST continues to outperform the category, offering retailers a high-margin, premium alternative that drives incremental revenue and captures new drinking occasions.“TÖST isn’t just following a trend — we’re defining the future of mindful celebration,” said Patrick Langworth, VP of Sales at TÖST.TÖST’s continued expansion underscores its position as the category leader in premium non-alcoholic celebration. As the movement toward balance and moderation gains momentum, the brand is poised to define the future of how Americans toast life’s milestones.About TÖSTFounded in Manchester, Vermont, TÖST creates all-natural non-alcoholic sparkling beverages that elevate every occasion. Their signature varieties TÖST, Rosé, and Sangría are available in both 750ml bottles and 4-pack cans.

