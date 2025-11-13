FormIQ named 'Onboarding Platform of the Year' in CoreLayer Digital’s 2025 Tech Awards

Digital Onboarding Platform

Recognition alongside Ramp, Brex, Alloy, Anthropic, Perplexity AI, Monzo, Wealthsimple, Koho and others highlights momentum in regulated onboarding

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FormIQ today announced it has been named “ Onboarding Platform of the Year ” in the CoreLayer Digital 2025 Tech Awards, which recognize fintech and AI companies advancing automation, onboarding, and compliance. Selection criteria included product innovation and usability, market impact and adoption, ethical technology implementation, and potential to shape digital ecosystems. FormIQ helps regulated industries replace ad-hoc client intake with a policy-aware workflow : configurable steps and teams, dynamic forms that adapt by product and jurisdiction, in-flow ID/KYC/AML checks, sequenced e-signatures, and multi-level approvals that culminate in a single, audit-ready package for compliance.“Being recognized alongside companies like Anthropic, xAI, Alloy, Scale, and Perplexity AI is meaningful for our team. AI is bringing drastic changes to many industries, and this award reflects our work to make regulated onboarding configurable, explainable, and audit-ready. We’re excited to keep collaborating with customers and ecosystem partners to raise the bar for onboarding across capital markets, insurance, real estate, and healthcare.”FormIQ was honored among a field that included leading fintech and AI brands such as Ramp (AI Expense Management Solution of the Year), Brex (Corporate Finance Transformation Award), Alloy (Identity & Risk Automation Award), Tink (Open Banking Innovator), WealthSimple (Digital Wealth Management Innovator of the Year), Koho (Consumer Fintech Platform of the Year), and Monzo (Digital Bank of the Year), with additional AI recognitions to Anthropic, Hugging Face, Mistral AI, and others.See the full list of 2025 winners on CoreLayer Digital’s site: https://corelayer.digital/2025-tech-awards About FormIQFormIQ delivers form-first workflow automation for regulated industries. Teams configure any onboarding sequence—dynamic forms, in-flow checks, sequenced e-sign, and multi-level approvals—and receive a single, audit-ready package for compliance and downstream clearing. Learn more at formiq.ai.

FormIQ AI-Powered Onboarding Solutons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.