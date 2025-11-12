Scholars Presents Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr's Toronto Youth Baseball Camp

Scholars partners with Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to host a youth camp focused on growth, teamwork, and confidence.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scholars is proud to announce its role as the title sponsor of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Youth Baseball Camp, taking place in Toronto on Saturday, November 15, 2025.Led by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - hot on the heels of his amazing World Series run - this sports camp offers young athletes a unique opportunity to meet and interact with an MLB All-Star in an inspiring and interactive environment.Young athletes aged 6-13 will take part in demonstrations, practice stations, and fun challenges designed to build their skills and confidence. With an emphasis on teamwork and personal growth, the camp encourages lessons that reach far beyond baseball. Guerrero Jr. and a team of skilled coaches will support players of all abilities throughout the day.“Sports and education share the same foundation - dedication, perseverance, and the drive to keep improving,” said Scholars CEO Matt Baxter. “Vladdy’s passion and resilience on and off the field are qualities we strive to build in every student at Scholars. His amazing journey to the World Series this season is a perfect example of how hard work leads to success.”The camp promises to be a memorable experience for Toronto youth and their families.For more information about the camp, please visit https://www.flexworksports.com . To learn more about Scholars’ tutoring programs, visit ScholarsED.com.About ScholarsScholars is dedicated to helping students build skills, confidence, and academic success through personalized tutoring programs. With a commitment to supporting young people in every aspect of life, Scholars is proud to partner with community initiatives that inspire growthboth in and out of the classroom.

