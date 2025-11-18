BrickTech Launches '12 Days of Tech for Good' to Brighten the Holidays for Foster Children in Central Florida

This year, BrickTech is is turning technology into holiday cheer, supporting CFFCA and foster children throughout Central Florida.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickTech, a Central Florida-based IT services company, is turning technology into holiday cheer with its new charity campaign, “12 Days of Tech for Good”, running from December 5–16, 2025. For twelve days, 100 percent of proceeds from all paid IT services will be donated to the Central Florida Foster Children’s Association (CFFCA), helping foster children and families across the region.

The CFFCA supports hundreds of foster children each year, providing essentials such as clothing, school supplies, and holiday gifts. "We are proud to partner with Bricktech and deeply appreciate their spirit of giving. Their support helps us continue our mission and reminds foster youth that they matter." said Rhonda Cross, CFFCA President.

BrickTech’s campaign gives local businesses the chance to contribute simply by booking IT services. Routine needs from VoIP Phone Systems or Backup Disaster Recovery to Network Upgrades or Cybersecurity monitoring, all services will directly fund programs that make the holidays brighter for children in foster care.

“At BrickTech, we believe technology should serve people first,” said Mike Jenkins, Owner of BrickTech. “Through ‘12 Days of Tech for Good’, our community can turn everyday IT needs into real support for children who deserve to feel valued and celebrated this season.”

How to Participate

• Schedule IT services with BrickTech between December 5 and December 16, 2025

• All proceeds during this period will be donated to CFFCA

• More information is available at BrickTechIT.com/gift

About BrickTech

BrickTech is the go-to IT partner for small businesses, providing a transformative Business Health Ecosystem that delivers comprehensive Managed IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Productivity Optimization. The company’s service model ensures technology needs are handled with precision and foresight, allowing customers to focus on growth. Through a phased deployment approach, BrickTech adapts to each client’s pace, making advanced technology accessible to all. With BrickTech, clients gain more than IT support. They gain a partner dedicated to powering progress™ and elevating efficiency.

About CFFCA:

Founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID 59-3139892), the Central Florida Foster Children Association (CFFCA) serves as a vital resource for foster and adoptive families residing in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Our association, comprised of dedicated caregivers and advocates, represents an average of 150 families each year, all united by the shared commitment to nurturing children who have experienced the foster care system.

Our Mission

The heart of CFFCA's mission is to provide unwavering support to both foster and adoptive parents, as well as the children entrusted to their care. Understanding the unique challenges faced by families who open their homes to children in need — often those who have endured abuse, neglect, and hardship — we work collectively to offer guidance, comfort, and practical assistance.

How We Help

· Monthly Meetings: Each month, CFFCA brings together members for gatherings that foster community, provide emotional support, and deliver ongoing training.

· Respite and Relief: Recognizing the demands of foster parenting, we offer respite care opportunities, giving families necessary breaks and renewed energy.

· Resource Sharing: Through the exchange of ideas and best practices, our members ensure that all families have access to the tools needed to help every child thrive.

· Advocacy and Empowerment: We advocate for the needs of foster and adoptive families, aiming to empower children to become self-sufficient, resilient, and productive members of society.

Every donation, regardless of its size, makes a meaningful difference. Contributions enable us to continue offering programs, training, and vital resources for families and children navigating the complexities of foster care and adoption. Your generosity helps us provide not only material support but also hope, encouragement, and the assurance that every child deserves a safe and loving environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

