Hivekind AI Adds PR Agent to Its Suite of Always-On Growth Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hivekind AI today announced the launch of Public Relations Agent, adding to its suite of agents for revenue and marketing leaders. PR Agent is an always-on communications intelligence digital worker that helps B2B technology companies build stronger media relations and turn reputation into growth.For high-growth SaaS and B2B AI tech companies, awareness, credibility, and trust are now core to the revenue engine. In markets that shift daily, SaaS companies need real-time narrative agility. With 85% of B2B buyers citing trust and brand recognition as key vendor criteria (TrustRadius, 2024) and 89% using GenAI during their purchase journey (Forrester, 2025), early visibility shapes perception long before a sales conversation begins. Hivekind PR Agent helps companies build that foundation intelligently, spotting the right stories, signals, and influencers to strengthen credibility and sustain awareness at every stage of the funnel.Built on Hivekind’s Agentic Growth System, PR Agent continuously monitors markets, media, analysts and AI outputs to detect narrative shifts before competitors do, translating them into positioning opportunities and PR action.“In a world where perception drives pipeline, PR can’t be reactive,” said Raj Badarinath, Founder and CEO of Hivekind AI. “PR Agent turns signals into strategy. It’s the connective tissue between what the market is saying and your brand DNA, helping your GTM teams to own the narrative in real time.”Unlike traditional PR tools that stop at reporting, PR Agent acts. It identifies emerging narratives, recommends media commentary, and orchestrates targeted media engagement - helping you maintain thought leadership through Hivekind’s integrated agent network that also includes agents for campaign, content, market intel, sales operations and demand generation.Top Use Cases for The PR AgentDesigned for marketing and communications leaders, Hivekind PR Agent turns market signals into measurable PR actions. Early users are applying it across high-impact workflows, including:SoV Visibility: Benchmark brand share of voice(SoV) across competitors and channels - from media, analysts, to AI responses - to see where your brand leads or lags in real time.News Intelligence: Monitor what’s shaping the narrative in your market and surface emerging themes before they peak.Newsjacking: Automatically detect stories relevant to your brand and spin up commentary within minutes, generating timely press coverage.Press Release Generation: Create and distribute press releases in a few clicks, complete with suggested headlines, quotes, and media targets.Competitive Research: Track how competitors are being covered, which publications and influencers drive their visibility, and where new opportunities exist.Early users are already seeing impact. “This is the future of PR. I can now see clearly its importance and how we can report its impact,” said the VP of Marketing at a warehouse logistics tech company. A CMO at a cybersecurity brand added, “Having it all in one place really helps a lot because that’s what we need to get to. That’s the ideal version.” Another early client, a retail tech CMO, agreed: “It’s a very big challenge for marketers to align their PR and digital agencies. It’s all linked but difficult to bring together. This does that.”Early results show measurable efficiency and impact. Pilot clients report an 80% reduction in time spent pulling reports and 4x improvement in newsjacking performance, with 12 companies onboarded across cybersecurity, retail tech, and logistics. By integrating real-time media, AI, and analyst intelligence, PR Agent ensures brands never miss a narrative shift or negative mention, helping them protect reputation while acting on opportunity faster and at a lower cost.The HIvekind PR Agent is available in private beta to select clients.

