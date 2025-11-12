Religion Communicators Council Calls for Wilbur Entries

RCC's Wilbur Award, given for excellence in the communication of religious issues, values and themes in secular media

Organization’s Top Awards Honors Work Completed in 2025 by Secular Media Covering Faith-Based Issues

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Religion Communicators Council welcomes individuals, groups, and organizations working in the secular (non-religious) media to participate in the 2026 Wilbur Awards.The Wilbur Awards honor excellence in communicating religious issues, themes, and values in several categories, including Audio (podcast, radio), Audio-Visual (film, television, and social media), Images (illustration and photography), and Written (books, magazines, and newspapers). Entries will be accepted in English and non-English (with English translations provided).Past winners include AP, Atlantic, CBC, Harper Collins, Los Angeles Times, NBC News, Netflix, NPR, Penguin Random Home, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Religion News Service, RTE, 60 Minutes, and more.After the Wilbur Awards Ceremony, all entrants will receive judges’ ballots, with comments and scores on their entry. Each winning entry receives a hand-crafted stained glass award. All entries must be received by January 31, 2026.The award, which is named for the late Marvin C. Wilbur, a pioneer in religious public relations, longtime council leader and former Presbyterian Church executive, will be presented Friday, April 17, in Cincinnati during the RCC’s annual convention, “Coming Together, Charting Our Course.”For more information about the 2026 Wilbur Awards, including the entry form , please visit https://rccregistration.org/wilbur-awards-entry-form/ . Questions may be directed to: wilburawards@religioncommunicators.orgThe Religion Communicators Council has presented Wilbur Awards annually since 1949. Juries of media professionals, coordinated by council members across the country, evaluate submissions on content, creativity, impact and excellence in communicating religious values.The RCC also honors excellence for work published by religious media, including religious organizations, religion-based organizations, or religious-adjacent organizations. If work has been distributed by such an organization, we invite participation in the 2026 DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards; deadline for this award program is also January 31, 2026.The 2026 DeRose-Hinkhouse awards will also be presented at RCC’s annual conference in April. For more information about the 2026 DeRose Awards , please visit: https://rccregistration.org/derose-hinkhouse-memorial-awards-entry-form/

