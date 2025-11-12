JupiterOne Launches Graph-Powered Continuous Controls Monitoring to Secure Complex Enterprise Environments

JupiterOne CCM Controls Overview Dashboard

Industry’s First Cyber Asset Graph Solution Enables Real-Time Control Validation for Highly Regulated Industries

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JupiterOne, the unified risk management company, today announced the launch of JupiterOne Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) and the general availability of the JupiterOne MCP Server , enabling platform engineering and architecture teams at highly regulated, complex enterprises to validate security controls at scale using AI-powered automation. Powered by JupiterOne's Cyber Asset Graph, CCM provides comprehensive visibility into an organization's technical infrastructure and reveals control failures that traditional approaches miss entirely, while the MCP Server enables AI agents to securely access and act on security data through the Model Context Protocol standard.While others were building documentation for policy management, JupiterOne addressed the hardest problem in security: understanding relationships between assets at scale, leveraging cyber asset graph as its foundation. Modern, large institutions operate hybrid environments spanning multiple CSPs, on-premises systems, and legacy platforms. With interconnected risks escalating in severity and new regulations demanding ongoing control effectiveness rather than point-in-time compliance, quarterly audits leave dangerous gaps where control failures go undetected for months. JupiterOne CCM validates actual technical implementations against live AWS, Azure, and GCP environments in real time, providing continuous assurance that security controls work as designed across complex, hybrid cloud infrastructures."Working with Klarna's engineering team to deploy their cloud inventory solution, we gained invaluable insights into operationalizing continuous control monitoring at scale," said Chad Richts, Director of Product Strategy at JupiterOne. "Graph databases unlock what seemed impossible—testing complex security policies that span multiple assets and their relationships. By mapping asset dependencies natively, graphs reveal hidden risks in milliseconds, far outperforming relational models."JupiterOne CCM enables platform engineering teams to:- Test actual environments in real time: Run automated tests against live hybrid cloud infrastructure using queries that match specific implementations, eliminating the gap between policy and reality.- Reveal hidden control failures: Graph architecture maps relationships between assets and controls, exposing dependencies and connected risks that flat data models cannot detect.- Build custom controls with AI assistance: Define regulatory requirements using JupiterOne's purpose-built query language, with the MCP Control Builder writing technical queries automatically.- Map to multiple frameworks simultaneously: Create control tests that satisfy SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and HIPAA at once, with automatic evidence collection for auditor requests.JupiterOne AI-first Foundation for Cyber RiskJupiterOne is also announcing the general availability of the JupiterOne MCP Server, which enables AI agents to securely access and act on security and IT data through the Model Context Protocol—the emerging standard for how large language models interact with enterprise systems.The MCP Server extends beyond compliance to enable security teams to query asset inventories, triage vulnerabilities, and automate remediation workflows through natural language. While JupiterOne MCP Server offers a standalone experience today, it lays the groundwork for the upcoming AI-assisted control creation capabilities that will soon be available within JupiterOne CCM. By connecting AI directly to JupiterOne's Cyber Asset Graph, platform engineering teams can shift from manually digging through multiple systems to having AI partners that understand their data and can act on it—with full access controls and security in place.JupiterOne CCM launches with support for CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, CIS Azure Foundations Benchmark, CIS Google Cloud Platform Foundation Benchmark, SOC 2, and PCI DSS frameworks. Additional frameworks will be introduced to help customers establish the technical controls needed to enhance operational resilience and drive faster innovation.Read the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cyber-Risk Management, 2025: https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2M9X2DGN&ct=251110&st=sb JupiterOne Continuous Controls Monitoring is available now for enterprise customers. For more information, visit: https://www.jupiterone.com/products/continuous-controls-monitoring About JupiterOneJupiterOne is the cyber asset graph platform that enables platform engineering and security teams at highly regulated enterprises to understand and secure complex technical environments. Built on a native graph database, JupiterOne provides comprehensive visibility into asset relationships across hybrid infrastructure, enabling teams to validate that security controls work as designed in production. For more information, visit jupiterone.com or follow JupiterOne on LinkedIn.

