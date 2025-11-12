Spike Technologies Becomes the API Design Partner for Luna Smart Ring

Luna Smart Rings x Spike Technologies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spike Technologies today announced an exclusive design partnership with Luna smart rings, currently positioning Spike as the only health data platform with direct API access to Luna’s extensive health metrics.

As Luna’s official API design partner, Spike Wearables API is providing health and wellness apps with a significant time-to-market advantage while competitors await public API availability. The exclusive access is particularly valuable given Luna’s growing popularity in South Asia and other emerging markets, with users focused on sleep, women’s health, recovery, and athletic performance tracking.

SIGNIFICANT COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Integrating Luna through the Spike Wearables API provides immediate benefits:

- Early access: Be among the first health apps to support Luna users while competitors wait for public API availability.

- No development overhead: Access Luna data immediately without investing engineering resources in building custom integration.

- Capture an emerging market: Establish as a Luna-compatible app before the rest of the market does.

- Minimal maintenance: Spike handles all the integration upkeep.

ACCELERATE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT WITH SPIKE WEARABLES AP

As Luna’s API design partner, Spike ensures that the direct integration delivers:

- Minimal latency: built for real-time data synchronization with webhook notifications.

- Reliable performance: designed for health and wellness applications.

- Unified integration: Connect to Luna and 500+ other devices and applications with a single Spike Wearables API integration.

ACCESS LUNA HEALTH DATA VIA SPIKE WEARABLES API

With Spike API, enterprise developers get direct access to Luna’s data:

- Sleep tracking: interruptions, latency, duration, bedtime duration, and sleep stage analysis.

- Heart health: continuous heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability.

- Body temperature: continuous tracking for recovery and cycle monitoring.

- SpO₂ monitoring: on-demand or continuous blood oxygen saturation tracking for wellness and performance insights.

- Women’s health: menstrual cycle, ovulation prediction, and symptom logging.

- Activity tracking: steps, active minutes, calorie burn, and readiness scores.

- Recovery insights: Daily stress and recovery assessments.

AVAILABILITY

Direct Luna integration is currently available exclusively through the Spike Wearables API. Companies interested in gaining Luna access can schedule a personalized consultation.

