AgileBrain Partners with International Psychological Association of Projective Measures on Unmet Needs in Mental Health

Strategic collaboration brings breakthrough neuroscience-based projective measure of emotional needs to the global psychology community

AgileBrain's innovative approach, grounded in neuroscience research, offers our international community of psychologists powerful new projective tools to enhance their mental health work.” — Olga Shablovska, President & Co-founder of IPAPM

LVIV, UKRAINE, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Indicator Systems, Inc. (doing business as AgileBrain ), the developers of AgileBrain, a pioneering neuroscience-based emotional needs platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the International Psychological Association of Projective Measures (IPAPM) to expand access to AgileBrain’s innovative capabilities to measure and understand emotional needs and advance the field of projective methods in mental health and wellbeing.The partnership provides unique access to AgileBrain's breakthrough emotional needs framework, projective measure technology and cutting-edge, empathy-enabled AI chatbot for IPAPM's international network of over 200 psychology professionals operating across a dozen countries. AgileBrain's platform helps coaches, therapists, and counselors identify the unmet emotional needs of their clients, facilitating more powerful discussions and accelerating the path to insight and positive change. Quantifying critical measures like stress, outlook and wellbeing, AgileBrain helps professionals track that change over time and across populations."We're excited to partner with IPAPM to bring our neuroscience-based approach to a wider international audience," said John Penrose, President & CEO of AgileBrain. "This collaboration will help their network psychology professionals worldwide access cutting-edge tools that can transform how they understand and support their clients' emotional needs."IPAPM, headquartered in Lviv, Ukraine, is an internationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to popularizing projective methods in psychological counseling, psychotherapy, and related training activities. The organization serves as an emerging voice in psychology, connecting practitioners across multiple countries."This partnership represents an important step forward for our members and the broader field of projective psychology," said Olga Shablovska, President & Co-founder of IPAPM. "AgileBrain's innovative approach, grounded in neuroscience research, offers our international community of psychologists powerful new projective tools to enhance their mental health work."As part of the collaboration, AgileBrain will provide IPAPM members with significant benefits including:• Educational Support: Workshops on developments in the neuroscience of emotions and AgileBrain's projective measure, delivered free to IPAPM members.• Platform Access: Substantial discounts for all IPAPM members to access the AgileBrain platform.• Special Ukraine Support: Free platform access for Ukrainian members during ongoing hostilities.• Certification Benefits: A substantial discount on AgileBrain certification for all members through AgileBrain’s authorized training partner, International Upscaling Coaching Academy (“International Upscaling”).“We’re excited to support this new partnership and welcome IPAPM members to our accreditation programs,” stated Iryna Zolotarevych, founder and executive director of International Upscaling."This partnership exemplifies how technology and traditional psychological methods can work together to tackle the global wellbeing crisis," added Penrose. "We're looking forward to learning from IPAPM's expertise in projective methods, sharing our unique approach with their global network and finding areas for mutual research and publication." The partnership also opens doors for collaborative research opportunities, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as psychological support for veterans and addiction rehabilitation.The collaboration is effective immediately and will be supported by quarterly information sessions, joint marketing efforts, and ongoing cooperation to build awareness and utilization of AgileBrain's platform within the IPAPM community.About AgileBrain (Leading Indicator Systems, Inc.)AgileBrain is a breakthrough wellbeing platform that helps identify unmet emotional needs through a peer-reviewed psychological framework and neuroscience-based technology. AgileBrain has been the subject of multiple, large scale validation studies, over a dozen peer-reviewed articles in leading psychology and public health journals and the book, The Emotionally Agile Brain: Mastering the 12 Emotional Needs that Drive Us. The platform enables coaches, therapists, and counselors to engage in more powerful discussions, accelerate time to insight, and track emotional changes over time. Based in Boston, MA (USA), AgileBrain is committed to advancing the understanding of emotions through research and innovative technology solutions.Disclaimer: AgileBrain does not diagnose, or recommend treatment of, any mental health condition. It is validated to provide wellbeing information and insights into current emotional state, is compliant with the American Psychological Association guidelines for psychological assessments, is listed in Buro’s Yearbook of Mental Measurement and is intended for subclinical use in support of trained coaching, counseling and therapy professionals.About IPAPMThe International Psychological Association of Projective Measures (IPAPM in English, MPAPM in Ukrainian), with headquarters in Lviv, Ukraine, is an internationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to popularizing projective methods in psychological counseling, psychotherapy, and related training activities. With over 200 members operating across a dozen countries, IPAPM serves as an important voice in advancing projective psychology methods worldwide.Media ContactsFor AgileBrain: John Penrose, President & CEO Leading Indicator Systems, Inc.; john.penrose@agilebrain.com; www.agilebrain.com For IPAPM: Olga Shablovska, President & Co-founder International Psychological Association of Projective Measures; shablovska@gmail.com; https://IPAPM.com

