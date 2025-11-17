Introducing UniEliCare: HIPAA-compliant teleconsulting connecting verified specialists to children with special needs

A glimpse of UniEliCare application

Secure video consultations with verified specialists and privacy-first support for families of children with developmental and special needs.

UniEliCare, a one of a kind online teleconsultation platform connects children with developmental delays to the right specialists to get professional therapies at the comfort of home.” — Ijenna Aluko

MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UniEliCare announces its public launch, offering a compassionate, HIPAA-compliant platform for online therapy for kids . The platform connects families of children with developmental needs or special needs to verified specialists through secure video consultations, simple booking, and supportive resources at unielicare.com.How It DifferentiatesUniEliCare is one of a kind platform that makes it easier for parents with child having developmental delays or behavioral issue and caregivers to find the right help, meet specialists face-to-face online, and keep progress going at home, all within privacy-first workflows designed for pediatric care. Clear profiles and verified badges make it easy to choose the right expert. Simple scheduling, reminders, and rescheduling reduce stress. Secure video consultations work on desktop or mobile, and a second caregiver can join with consent. After each session, families receive practical next steps, shared notes, and checklists to guide practice at home.Key Features:1. Secure video consultations: Stable, clear sessions suited for speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral coaching, autism support, feeding guidance, and more. Screen share makes it easy to review visual schedules, worksheets, and at-home plans.2. Verified specialists: UniEliCare onboards only vetted developmental pediatricians, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, ABA and behavior therapists, nutritionists, special educators, and Direct Support Professionals.3. Simple coordination: Milestone checklists, shared notes, and action plans help families practice between visits and track progress together.4. Private messaging and records: HIPAA-aligned safeguards protect calls, messages, and documents in one secure place.5. Learning and community: Beginner-friendly guides, checklists, and expert-led webinars with live Q&A help families learn with confidence.“UniEliCare was born from love and a promise,” said Ijenna Aluko, Founder of UniEliCare. “After losing a child at birth who was expected to have developmental disabilities, I wanted to make sure no parent walks this path alone. With secure video consultations, families can reach trusted experts and feel supported every step of the way, in the comfort of their own homes.”Why It MattersFor many therapies, being able to see, demonstrate, and practice in real time is essential. Secure video visits let clinicians model exercises, offer immediate feedback, and observe routines in context. Families gain practical steps they can use the same day, which helps turn small wins into steady progress.“Parents deserve confidence as well as convenience,” Aluko added. “UniEliCare brings compassionate design together with verified expertise and private, high-quality video care, so families feel seen, heard, and guided.”Built for Professionals- UniEliCare supports clinicians as much as it supports families.- Thoughtful profiles highlight credentials, specialties, ages served, and availability.- HIPAA-compliant video sessions and simple follow-ups work without extra tools.- Notes, shared plans, and collaboration with family consent keep teams aligned.- Opportunities to speak in UniEliCare webinars and contribute educational resources help providers reach families who want to learn.Trust, Privacy, and RoadmapTrust is at the center of UniEliCare. Provider credentials are checked during onboarding. The platform is designed to respect licensure rules and to support compliant matches across the United States. Privacy-by-design workflows, secure storage, and strict access controls protect sensitive information.Looking ahead, UniEliCare plans to add expanded credential monitoring, enhanced identity checks, smart routing and tele-triage to help families reach the right specialist faster, and foundational claims integrations to reduce administrative effort for providers and to make access easier for families.AvailabilityUniEliCare is now open in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, with expansion to the rest of the United States to follow. Families can create an account, explore specialists, and book a secure video consultation. Providers who share this vision of compassionate, coordinated care are invited to apply and join the UniEliCare network About UniEliCareUniEliCare is a HIPAA-compliant teleconsultation platform for children with developmental needs or special needs. Centered on secure video consultations, UniEliCare brings together verified specialists, coordinated care tools, and empathetic education to help families and professionals collaborate with confidence. Learn more at unielicare.com.

