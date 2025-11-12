Cancer Biomarker Testing Market to Reach US$ 96.53 Billion by 2033 | Datam Intelligence

Cancer biomarker testing market to hit US$ 96.53B by 2033, driven by personalized medicine, NGS, and rising global cancer prevalence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer Biomarker Testing Market was valued at US$ 29.83 Billion in 2023. The market size reached US$ 33.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 96.53 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Cancer Biomarker Testing Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cancer-biomarker-testing-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 23 Jun 2025: Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) approved in the U.S. for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR‑mutated NSCLC who have received prior EGFR‑directed therapy and platinum‑based chemotherapy.✅ 8 Aug 2025: Zongertinib (Hernexeos, Boehringer Ingelheim) granted accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA for unresectable or metastatic non‑squamous NSCLC with HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain activating mutations and prior systemic therapy.✅ 18 Aug 2025: Izalontamab Brengitecan (Iza‑Bren) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. FDA for previously treated advanced EGFR‑mutated NSCLC (EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R).✅ 2 Jul 2025: Sunvozertinib (Zegfrovy) granted accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harbouring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after platinum‑based chemotherapy.✅ 21 Oct 2025: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Innovent Biologics to develop two late‑stage oncology medicines (IBI363, IBI343) worldwide outside Greater China; IBI363 is being evaluated in NSCLC and colorectal cancers.Market Geographical Share:North America: Dominates the global cancer biomarker testing market, primarily due to high awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant government and private investments in oncology diagnostics. The U.S. is a key contributor, driven by widespread adoption of personalized medicine and robust research initiatives.Europe: Holds a substantial share, led by countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The presence of well-established diagnostic laboratories and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting biomarker-based therapies contribute to market growth.Asia-Pacific: Emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by increasing cancer prevalence, improving healthcare facilities, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools. China, Japan, and South Korea are leading markets, with expanding government initiatives for early cancer detection.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/cancer-biomarker-testing-market Market Drivers:✅ Rising Cancer Incidence: The increasing prevalence of cancers globally, including breast, lung, and colorectal cancers, is driving demand for early detection and personalized treatment solutions through biomarker testing.✅ Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: The integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsies, and multiplex biomarker panels has enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnostics, fueling market growth.✅ Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapy: Growing adoption of precision medicine emphasizes the need for biomarker identification to tailor treatments according to a patient’s genetic profile, thereby expanding market opportunities.✅ Government and Healthcare Initiatives: National programs and funding aimed at early cancer detection, screening, and research in oncology are accelerating the adoption of biomarker testing across developed and emerging regions.✅ Awareness and Screening Programs: Increasing patient awareness and proactive screening initiatives are prompting early diagnostic testing, which directly supports the growth of biomarker testing services.✅ Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic collaborations between diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers are enhancing research and development, leading to the introduction of innovative biomarker-based diagnostic solutions.Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:By Test Type (Genetic Biomarker Testing, Protein Biomarker Testing, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Others)Product Type (Instruments (PCR Machines, NGS Platforms, Mass Spectrometers, ctDNA Detection Devices, Others), Kits & Reagents)Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Others)Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Screening, Treatment Planning, Others)Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa)Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=cancer-biomarker-testing-market Major Key Players: Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, BioMérieux, and Foundation Medicine, Inc.✅ Siemens Healthineers AG: While explicit standalone biomarker‑testing revenue for Siemens isn’t publicly broken out, the company reports strong diagnostics & molecular diagnostics activity (Diagnostics segment with lab‑molecular & cancer‑care relevance) and posted overall revenue of ~€22.36 billion for FY 2024.✅ Bio‑Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Recognised as one of the key companies in the cancer biomarkers market. The global cancer biomarker market report lists them among leading firms.✅ Agilent Technologies Inc.: In FY 2024, Agilent generated revenue of ~US$6.51 billion. 