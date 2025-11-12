Single Superphosphate Market to Surpass USD 25 Billion by 2035, Driven by Phosphate Demand in APAC, Europe, USA & KSA

Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market Size Single Superphosphate (SSP) Market Share

The single superphosphate (SSP) market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 25.0 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.5%.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Single Superphosphate (SSP) market is projected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2035, up from USD 19.5 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5%, according to the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market shows a steady, volume-driven trajectory, adding nearly USD 700–800 million annually, underscoring strong agricultural dependence on phosphorus and sulfur-based fertilizers across developing economies.

Global Outlook: Stable Growth Amid Sustainable Fertilizer Transitions

FMI’s analysis indicates that the SSP market is on a resilient growth path, reflecting consistent demand across agriculture-driven regions such as South Asia, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The first half of the decade (2025–2030) is set to record a rise from USD 17.2 billion to USD 20.0 billion, while the second half (2030–2035) adds another USD 5.0 billion, reaching USD 25.0 billion.

This expansion aligns with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and International Fertilizer Association (IFA) data on soil nutrient deficiencies, reaffirming SSP’s critical role in phosphorus and sulfur enrichment. Despite competition from complex fertilizers, SSP retains its position as an affordable, efficient, and soil-compatible input in nutrient management programs.

Agricultural Dominance: Fertilizers Drive Over 80% of SSP Demand

Agriculture accounts for 60–80% of global SSP demand, particularly in the production of cereals, pulses, and oilseeds. The horticulture sector adds around 30%, emphasizing SSP’s effectiveness in fruit and vegetable yields through balanced phosphorus and sulfur application.

In the fertilizer segment, which represents nearly 59.2% of total market revenue, SSP’s affordability and phosphorus efficiency have made it indispensable in basal crop nutrition. With its low sulfur content and high nutrient solubility, SSP ensures root development and soil rejuvenation in acidic and neutral soils.

Furthermore, granular SSP, commanding 53.6% share in 2025, continues to gain traction due to better handling, reduced dusting, and improved mechanical spreadability, catering to modern mechanized farming systems in India, the U.S., and Europe.

Segment Insights: Ordinary Grade Dominates Market Share

The Ordinary Grade SSP segment, projected to account for 46.5% of market value in 2025, remains the backbone of phosphorus supply for broad-acre crops. This grade’s cost efficiency and compatibility with smallholder farming systems in Asia and Africa make it a staple fertilizer input.

Its consistent phosphorus content (16–18%), coupled with government subsidy support and ease of blending in local fertilizer mixing units, has solidified its position in price-sensitive agricultural markets.

Regional Analysis: Four Markets Driving the SSP Revolution

1. APAC: India and China Anchor Global Production and Consumption

Asia-Pacific leads the SSP market, contributing over 45% of global demand in 2025.

- China, growing at 3.4% CAGR, is driving production through modernization of fertilizer complexes and export of low-cost granular SSP. Local initiatives are promoting soil-specific SSP formulations for rice and wheat farming.

- India, expanding at 3.1% CAGR, is reinforcing its position through government subsidy schemes under nutrient-based programs, promoting balanced fertilization in cereal and pulse production. SSP demand is thriving in rain-fed regions, supported by public distribution and farmer education initiatives.

Together, China and India represent the world’s largest consumption and production centers for SSP, with policy-backed incentives sustaining volume growth through 2035.

2. Europe: Sustainable Agriculture Boosts SSP Adoption

The European SSP market, led by Germany (2.9% CAGR), France (2.6%), and the United Kingdom (2.4%), is experiencing steady demand under EU Green Deal directives emphasizing sustainable and low-emission fertilizers.

- Germany is integrating SSP in organic transition systems to maintain soil phosphorus balance in rotational farming.

- France has expanded SSP use in vineyards and sunflower cultivation, promoting sulfur-rich fertilizers under nutrient management schemes.

- The UK is applying SSP in pasture restoration and regenerative agriculture, focusing on precision spreading and soil nutrient optimization.

European research institutions are validating SSP’s role in circular agriculture, encouraging recovery of phosphate from waste and soil remediation projects.

3. USA: Precision Farming and Nutrient Stewardship Accelerate SSP Use

In the United States, the SSP market is projected to expand at 2.1% CAGR, supported by precision agriculture and crop diversification initiatives. Farmers are integrating SSP into custom nutrient blends for cereals and oilseeds to enhance root strength and soil sulfur balance.

Growing environmental concerns are fostering phosphorus stewardship programs, emphasizing SSP’s controlled solubility and reduced leaching. Modern distribution networks and state-level subsidy programs are further boosting availability across major agricultural states.

4. Saudi Arabia: Industrial Diversification Strengthens SSP Value Chain

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a regional hub for fertilizer manufacturing, with the SSP market expanding through investments in phosphate processing and downstream blending plants.

Government-backed agricultural diversification is driving adoption in wheat, fodder, and date farming, while local SSP production is reducing import reliance. Additionally, granular SSP is gaining traction due to compatibility with mechanized spreading and soil salinity resistance.

Market Drivers and Trends

1. Sustainable Fertilization Push: Global governments and agronomic bodies are promoting balanced nutrient programs integrating phosphorus and sulfur, placing SSP at the core of soil fertility management.

2. Cost-Effectiveness and Crop Compatibility: SSP’s lower cost than complex fertilizers like DAP makes it ideal for price-sensitive and smallholder-dominant economies.

3. Fortified SSP Variants: The market is seeing strong uptake of zincated and boronated SSP blends, addressing micronutrient deficiencies in degraded soils.

4. Mechanization and Custom Blends: The granular form’s efficiency and compatibility with mechanized spreaders are supporting its dominance in precision farming systems globally.

5. Environmental Alignment: SSP’s low leaching potential and biodegradability make it a sustainable alternative to high-solubility phosphate fertilizers in soil conservation programs.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI, the SSP market remains moderately consolidated, comprising Tier 1 global producers with integrated operations and Tier 2 regional suppliers serving localized agricultural markets.

Larger producers emphasize process optimization, emissions reduction, and consistent nutrient quality, while regional players focus on cost efficiency and tailored formulations. Government-backed subsidy frameworks, fluctuating phosphate rock availability, and agronomic extension programs continue to influence market dynamics.

Recent innovations include fortified SSP blends, improved granulation technology, and localized farmer training for efficient phosphorus use.

Future Outlook: SSP Anchoring Global Nutrient Security

By 2035, FMI projects that SSP will remain integral to global food security and sustainable soil management, particularly in phosphorus-deficient regions of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As climate-resilient agriculture and integrated nutrient systems expand, SSP’s relevance will grow as a cost-effective, agronomically stable, and environmentally aligned fertilizer.

