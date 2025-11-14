Global and European Transportation Analytics Market Outlook 2025–2035

Transportation Analytics Industry

Transportation Analytics Market to Surge Past USD 134.1 Billion by 2035 as AI-Driven Mobility Systems Transform Global Transport Networks

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transportation analytics market is entering a decade of accelerated expansion, projected to rise from USD 15.6 billion in 2025 to USD 134.1 billion by 2035, registering a powerful CAGR of 23.8%. The rapid evolution of predictive traffic models, multi-modal optimization tools, and real-time mobility intelligence is reshaping how cities, logistics operators, and public transport agencies manage growing mobility challenges.

The next decade marks a decisive shift from traditional transport monitoring to AI-enabled decision systems, driven by cloud adoption, expansion of smart mobility corridors, and the increasing monetization of mobility data.

Industry Snapshot

• Market Size 2025: USD 15.6 billion

• Expected 2035 Value: USD 134.1 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 23.8%

• Leading Deployment Segment: Cloud (50%)

• Top Growth Market: Asia Pacific (led by India)

• Major Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cubic Corporation, INRIX Inc., Alteryx Inc.

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights → Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-22328

Cloud Platforms and Predictive Analytics Anchor Market Demand

Cloud deployment—projected to hold 50% of the market in 2025—remains the backbone of analytics-led transport modernization. As transportation networks expand across metropolitan regions, cloud-based architectures enable real-time data processing and seamless integration across traffic centers, logistics fleets, and public mobility systems.

Descriptive analytics retains the highest share at 48.6% in 2025, driven by operators seeking visibility into historical traffic patterns, route deviations, fleet performance, and infrastructure bottlenecks. This foundation supports the transition toward predictive and prescriptive models required for advanced congestion forecasting and autonomous mobility planning.

Traffic management, the largest application segment (43.5% share in 2025), is at the center of new investments as cities deploy smart signal control, event-detection platforms, and automated violation systems to combat congestion and reduce emissions.

Growing Influence of Data Intelligence on Modern Mobility

Logistics carriers and fleet operators continue to integrate route optimization engines, weather-aware guidance, and cost-to-serve analytics to sharpen delivery timelines. Highway operators are adopting smart tolling frameworks based on congestion profiles, while public transit agencies use AI dashboards to monitor ridership patterns, vehicle health, and lane utilization.

Deborah Kobewka, CEO of Ito World, underscored the significance of data-led transformation:

“Ensuring the availability of mission-critical data analytics to the transit sector is really important. Our vision is to transform the future of transport through innovative transit intelligence that helps solve challenges and improve communities.”

Industry adoption is further strengthened by open-data ecosystems in North America and East Asia, where transport departments are unifying mobility feeds for research, planning, and infrastructure funding.

Market Positioning Across Adjacent Industries

Transportation analytics currently represents:

• 2–3% of the overall transportation technology market

• 1–2% of the global data analytics market

• 5–7% of the fleet management market

• 3–4% of the supply chain and logistics market

• 3–5% of the IoT data analytics ecosystem

While still a specialized niche, accelerated investments in sensor networks, 5G-enabled mobility platforms, and autonomous systems are expanding its strategic influence across verticals.

Investment Hotspots: Asia Pacific and North America Lead Integration

Top Country Growth Forecasts (2025–2035)

• India: 23.2%

• China: 22.5%

• United States: 21.8%

• United Kingdom: 10.2%

• Brazil: 10.2%

India and China show the fastest adoption, fueled by national smart mobility missions, digital tolling systems, and high-density logistics networks. The U.S. maintains strong growth through ITS deployments, MaaS pilots, and cloud-integrated multimodal systems.

Regional Highlights

United States (21.8% CAGR)

State DOTs are deploying machine-learning traffic control systems capable of adjusting signal timings within 15-second feedback loops. Logistics operators use real-time prescriptive routing to maintain service levels under FMCSA performance rules, while MaaS pilots combine trip planning, fare integration, and carbon-impact metrics.

United Kingdom (10.2% CAGR)

Net-zero transport goals accelerate adoption of 5G-powered mobility analytics, congestion-charging optimization, and transit digital twins. Transport for London employs geospatial analytics to balance headways, pedestrian flows, and last-mile delivery pressures.

China (22.5% CAGR)

“Digital China” initiatives drive the world's largest rollout of computer-vision traffic grids and high-scale mobility simulations. AI cameras on expressways detect collision risks and trigger patrol dispatches within two minutes, while digital logistics hubs optimize container dwell time through integrated port-rail-truck models.

India (23.2% CAGR)

Smart Cities Mission data lakes and Gati Shakti corridors provide a rich foundation for predictive traffic models, fuel-optimization algorithms, and EV-route planning tools. AI-based video analytics automate enforcement and congestion management across major urban centers.

Brazil (10.2% CAGR)

Municipalities implement crash-risk heat maps, dynamic toll pricing, and real-time bus scheduling analytics to confront congestion and safety concerns in urban environments.

Personalize Your Experience: Ask for Customization to Meet Your Requirements!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-22328

Competitive Landscape: Technology-Led Differentiation Defines Market Leaders

The market maintains a moderately consolidated structure.

Dominant players include:

• IBM Corporation (15% share)

• Oracle Corporation

• Cubic Corporation

These companies benefit from broad portfolios covering urban mobility, logistics, payment systems, and infrastructure analytics. Key challengers—INRIX, Sisense, and Cellint Traffic Solutions—are rapidly scaling innovation in congestion detection, travel-time intelligence, and micro-mobility analytics. Emerging innovators such as Hitachi and Alteryx emphasize cost-efficient, modular analytics for developing markets.

Recent Industry Developments

• November 2024: Transoft Solutions acquired Advanced Mobility Analytics Group, strengthening its road-safety AI capabilities and expanding influence in AV-infrastructure analytics.

• CES 2025: May Mobility unveiled the Technobus autonomous EV bus and announced a data-analytics partnership with Deloitte, highlighting the convergence of AV systems and predictive analytics in smart-city ecosystems.

Future Outlook

With expanding urbanization, rising congestion levels, and accelerating adoption of connected mobility systems, the transportation analytics market is set to become a core pillar of global transport modernization. Investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, prescriptive modeling, and autonomous mobility intelligence will define the next decade of industry growth.

As governments and private operators increasingly rely on real-time insights to optimize efficiency, enhance safety, and meet sustainability targets, transportation analytics will transition from an optional capability to an operational necessity.

Similar Industry Reports

Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transportation-predictive-analytics-and-simulation-market

Transportation and Security System Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transportation-and-security-system-market

Transportation Biofuel Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transportation-biofuel-market

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us -sales@futuremarketinsights.com

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why Choose FMI: Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.