Cloud Robotics for Manufacturing Market Set to Hit US$ 29.63 Billion by 2032

Cloud robotics for manufacturing market projected to hit US$ 29.63B by 2032, driven by AI, IoT integration, and Industry 4.0 adoption.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud Robotics for Manufacturing Market reached US$ 5.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 29.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period 2025-2032.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Cloud Robotics for Manufacturing Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Cloud Robotics for Manufacturing Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential.

USA - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 11 Jul 2025 – RealSense (spun out from Intel Corp) raised US$ 50 million to scale its 3D vision cameras for robotics, enabling autonomous mobile robots and humanoids, supporting cloud‑enabled robotic vision.
✅ 20 Jun 2025 – Foxconn (Taiwanese) and Nvidia (US) in talks to deploy humanoid robots in a Houston factory producing Nvidia AI servers — notable as a manufacturing deployment of humanoids (which often tie into cloud/edge robotics) in the USA.

Japan - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 4 Nov 2025 – NEC Corporation signed a Technology Partner Program with Siemens Industry Software to accelerate smart factory/3D robot simulation globally. This supports cloud‑connected robotics and manufacturing software.
✅ 27 Jun 2025 – DOBOT (at Nagoya, Japan) debuted global mass‑production and delivery of its humanoid robot "DOBOT Atom" — which signals a manufacturing robotics product launch in Japan with potential cloud/connected aspects.

South Korea - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 10 Apr 2025 – South Korea launched the K‑Humanoid Alliance, a government/industry coalition of robot‑manufacturing companies, to commercialise humanoid robots (including cloud/AI enabled robotics) by 2030.

Europe - Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 23 Jun 2025 – Wandelbots (Germany) announced launch of the "Nova Cloud" module of its robotic automation platform, connecting and coordinating heterogeneous robots via cloud across factories. This is a cloud‑robotics platform product launch in Europe.
✅ 8 Oct 2025 – ABB's robotics business (Switzerland/Europe) is being acquired by SoftBank Group (Japan) for US$5.4 billion. While the buyer is Japanese, the robotics business is European/Swiss, making this a major M&A affecting Europe‑based robotics for manufacturing. While the buyer is Japanese, the robotics business is European/Swiss, making this a major M&A affecting Europe‑based robotics for manufacturing.Market Geographical Share:North America holds a substantial share of the cloud robotics market, largely driven by the United States. The presence of leading technology companies, a high adoption rate of Industry 4.0 practices, and significant investments in automation and smart manufacturing solutions are key factors. The demand for cloud-enabled robotic solutions in automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors has accelerated market growth.Europe is a prominent market due to the widespread adoption of industrial automation across Germany, France, and the UK. Strong governmental support for smart factories, robotics, and AI integration in manufacturing, coupled with the region's advanced industrial infrastructure, contributes to Europe’s growing share.APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the cloud robotics market. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are increasingly investing in robotics for manufacturing, particularly in automotive, electronics, and semiconductor industries. The large-scale adoption of smart factories and supportive government initiatives for Industry 4.0 technologies are major growth drivers.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/cloud-robotics-for-manufacturing-market Market Growth Drivers:✅ Industry 4.0 Adoption:The transition to smart factories and the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices are driving demand for cloud robotics. Real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and collaborative robotics enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.✅ Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency:Cloud-enabled robotics address labor shortages in manufacturing by automating repetitive tasks. Remote operation and reduced human intervention also contribute to cost savings and improved productivity.

✅ Integration of AI and IoT:
The combination of AI, machine learning, and IoT with cloud robotics enables smarter decision-making, adaptive manufacturing processes, and enhanced process optimization, making it highly attractive for manufacturers.

✅ Government Initiatives and Funding:
Supportive government policies and funding programs for digital manufacturing, robotics, and automation technologies in regions like North America, Europe, and APAC encourage adoption and market expansion.

Segments Covered in the Cloud Robotics for Manufacturing Market:
By Offering – Solution, Service
By Robot Type - Industrial Robots, Service Robots
By Enterprise Size - Large Enterprises, SMEs
By Application - Material Handling & Warehouse & Inventory Management, Assembly & Production Line Automation, Quality Inspection & Testing, Warehouse & Inventory Management, Others

Regional Analysis:
⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)
⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Key Players: CloudMinds, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB, Calvary Robotics, Kuka AG, Amazon Robotics, IBM Corporation and Ortelio Ltd.✅ Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.: A Japan‑based pioneer in cloud‑robotics with its “rapyuta.io” cloud platform and fleet‑coordinated mobile robots; selected by Microsoft for its Startups Founders Hub to accelerate manufacturing & industrial cloud‑robotics deployments.✅ Microsoft Corporation: As a major cloud infrastructure provider, Microsoft is cited among top players in the cloud robotics industry and is actively enabling manufacturing cloud‑robotics through its Azure platform and startup partnerships.✅ Rockwell Automation Inc.: Identified in research reports as a key company in the cloud robotics space (particularly industrial/cloud‑connected robotics for manufacturing) and collaborating on cloud‑enabled automation solutions.✅ ABB Ltd.: One of the largest traditional industrial‑robotics players, with reports noting that ABB holds ~17.7 % market share among cloud robotics vendors and is leveraging its “Ability™” cloud and automation services for manufacturing.✅ Calvary Robotics: A U.S.-based systems integrator and automation provider that serves manufacturing with turnkey robotics and automation systems; while explicit cloud‑robotics market share data are not publicly detailed, it is listed among the key players in cloud‑robotics for manufacturing.Unlimited Insights. 