PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - who have died as a result of persecution has surpassed 5,200,

with the actual toll likely much higher due to suppression of

information within the People's Republic of China; and

WHEREAS, These actions constitute one of the largest

persecutions in modern history and amount to crimes against

humanity under international law; and

WHEREAS, The CCP's malign influence has extended beyond its

borders through acts of transnational repression, targeting

Falun Dafa practitioners, advocates and supporters in the United

States, including residents of this Commonwealth, through

harassment, defamation, digital intimidation and media

manipulation; and

WHEREAS, A February 2025 investigative report by The Diplomat

revealed leaked CCP documents exposing a coordinated campaign to

weaponize United States media, social media and legal mechanisms

to malign Falun Dafa and undermine cultural awareness

initiatives such as Shen Yun Performing Arts, an American-based

organization founded by Falun Dafa practitioners; and

WHEREAS, These activities represent a direct assault on

American sovereignty, civil liberties and freedom of expression

and serve as a test case for the CCP's ability to export

repression into the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania stands firmly for

human rights, religious liberty and the right of every

individual to follow their conscience without fear of

persecution or foreign intimidation; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

strongly condemn the Chinese Communist Party for its ongoing

persecution of Falun Dafa, its crimes of forced organ harvesting

and its acts of transnational repression targeting individuals

