Senate Resolution 186 Printer's Number 1303
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - who have died as a result of persecution has surpassed 5,200,
with the actual toll likely much higher due to suppression of
information within the People's Republic of China; and
WHEREAS, These actions constitute one of the largest
persecutions in modern history and amount to crimes against
humanity under international law; and
WHEREAS, The CCP's malign influence has extended beyond its
borders through acts of transnational repression, targeting
Falun Dafa practitioners, advocates and supporters in the United
States, including residents of this Commonwealth, through
harassment, defamation, digital intimidation and media
manipulation; and
WHEREAS, A February 2025 investigative report by The Diplomat
revealed leaked CCP documents exposing a coordinated campaign to
weaponize United States media, social media and legal mechanisms
to malign Falun Dafa and undermine cultural awareness
initiatives such as Shen Yun Performing Arts, an American-based
organization founded by Falun Dafa practitioners; and
WHEREAS, These activities represent a direct assault on
American sovereignty, civil liberties and freedom of expression
and serve as a test case for the CCP's ability to export
repression into the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania stands firmly for
human rights, religious liberty and the right of every
individual to follow their conscience without fear of
persecution or foreign intimidation; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
strongly condemn the Chinese Communist Party for its ongoing
persecution of Falun Dafa, its crimes of forced organ harvesting
and its acts of transnational repression targeting individuals
20250SR0186PN1303 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.