Rocket and Missiles Market to reach a valuation of US$ 82.0 Bn and expand at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rocket and missiles industry generated $54.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $82.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in territorial conflicts, rise in defense budget of emerging economies, and developments related to hypersonic missiles are expected to drive the rockets and missiles market during the forecast period. However, implementation of regulations related to arms use and transfer and high cost associated with rocket and missile technology are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in adoption of hypersonic missile systems and increase in preference for automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in futureDownload Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09635 The increase in territorial conflicts, the rise in need for advanced rockets and missiles to counter the modern combat around the country's border, and the surge in defense budget of emerging economies drive the growth of the global rocket and missiles market. However, strict regulations related to arms use & transfer and high-cost associated with rocket and missile technology are the factors that are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Contrarily, the rise in the adoption of hypersonic missile systems and the preference for automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems present new opportunities in the coming years.Rockets and missiles are heavy weapon systems designed to destroy any adversary's or terrorist group's missiles or rockets, including planes, tanks, artillery, ships, helicopters, armored vehicles, and other adversaries. Furthermore, rockets and missiles are designed to deliver an explosive warhead with high speed and accuracy. Such weapons are mostly used in military activities, particularly to defend their countries from any enemy assaults. The fundamental difference between a missile and a rocket is that missiles are self-propelled.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-and-missiles-market/purchase-options The rockets and missiles market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in border disputes and the consequent increase in procurement and development of state of the art rockets & missiles to strengthen the modern combat capabilities. For instance, in April 2022, Russia expanded the scale of its missile strikes on Kyiv in response to Ukrainian forces' attacks or sabotage on Russian territory. In addition, in September 2020, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region included the heavy use of missiles, drones, and rocket artillery.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global rocket and missiles market. This is owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient warfare, security, and defense systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced missile and rocket systems across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09635 Leading Market PlayersBAE Systems plcElbit Systems LtdIsrael Aerospace Industries LtdKongsberg GruppenLIG Nex1Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationSaab ABCovid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global rocket and missiles market size , due to nationwide lockdown that forced all rocket and missiles manufacturing facilities to shut their operations.Disruptions in the supply chain led to sudden fall in the availability of raw materials, thereby hampering the market on the global level.Shortage of skilled labor force was a challenge to continue production in full capacity. However, the market recovered soon in the post-pandemic.Similar Reports:Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-hybrid-propulsion-market-A08614 Hypersonic Missiles Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypersonic-missile-market-A14493 Thales GroupThe Boeing Company

