Biodegradable Textiles Market Expanding With $10.62 Billion at 13.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Textiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Biodegradable Textiles Market From 2025 To 2029?

There has been a notable acceleration in the biodegradable textiles market size over the previous years. The sector, which was valued at $5.57 billion in 2024, is forecasted to escalate to $6.35 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The substantial growth experienced in the historic era can be traced back to increased consumer consciousness for ecological sustainability, intensified government rules advocating for eco-friendly textiles, surging demands for biodegradable goods in the medical and hygiene sector, along with government prerequisites for sustainable textile standards.

The market size for biodegradable textiles is anticipated to undergo substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching $10.62 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to an increased preference for natural, eco-friendly fibers, growing worries about microplastic pollution from synthetic textiles, the emerging concept of a circular economy and sustainable production methods, and the growing trend towards online distribution channels. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve advancements in antimicrobial properties of textiles, innovation in hybrid materials that meld bioplastics with traditional fibers, the enhancement of smart textiles capable of temperature regulation, and the progress in e-textiles and wearable technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Biodegradable Textiles Market?

The rise in consumer consciousness about environmental sustainability is set to boost the development of the biodegradable textiles market. Environmental sustainability entails administering natural resources and ecosystems in a way that fulfils the present human requirements without jeopardizing future generations' abilities to do likewise. Thanks to increased media coverage and growing concerns over pollution and waste from conventional fabrics, consumer awareness is on the rise. Biodegradable textiles aid environmental sustainability by offering eco-friendly substitutes that resonate with these worries. For instance, as reported by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, in the United States in November 2023, 96% of consumers concede to climate change. Among eco-conscious Americans, 85% of liberal voters identify as significantly or extremely worried about climate change, while a lower percentage of 39% of conservative voters express similar levels of anxiety. Hence, the escalating consumer consciousness about environmental sustainability is fueling the expansion of the biodegradable textiles market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biodegradable Textiles Market?

Major players in the Biodegradable Textiles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Grasim Industries Limited

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Teijin Limited

• Elevate Textiles Inc.

• Milliken & Company

• Lenzing AG

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Biodegradable Textiles Market?

Leading firms in the biodegradable textiles market are pivoting towards creating cutting-edge solutions such as biodegradable fusible cotton textiles to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly items. These textiles are sustainable cotton materials that can unite with other substances through heat and decompose naturally without negatively affecting our environment. Freudenberg Group, a manufacturer based in Germany, for instance, introduced the apparel sector’s inaugural range of biodegradable fusible cotton shirt interlining, named the 46xx series, in April 2023. The Hohenstein Laboratories in Germany certify this trailblazing product as being biodegradable and safe, meeting accepted biodegradation parameters. Its interlining uses a bio-polymer adhesive that completely degrades and demands only 127°C to fuse, thus saving energy in comparison to traditional interlinings. This technology is also certified under OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class II and able to withstand washing of up to 40°C and dry cleaning. Framed to reinforce shirt and blouses' collars, cuffs and plackets, this sustainable interlining promotes greener fashion and corporate wear, with substantial benefits for the environment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Biodegradable Textiles Market Segments

The biodegradable textilesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Woven, Woven, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Natural Fibers, Regenerated Cellulose Fibers, Synthetic Biodegradable Fibers

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Apparel, Home Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Medical Textiles, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Industry: Fashion And Apparel, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Woven: Meltblown Fabric, Spunbond Fabric, Needle-Punched Fabric, Airlaid Fabric

2) By Woven: Plain Weave, Twill Weave, Satin Weave, Basket Weave

3) By Other Types: Knitted Fabric, Braided Fabric, Laminated Fabric, Composite Fabric

Which Regions Are Dominating The Biodegradable Textiles Market Landscape?

In the Biodegradable Textiles Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position for the year 2024. The forecast comprises growth projections for the said region. The scope of the report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

