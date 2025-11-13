Global Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market to Reach $2.53 Billion at a Steady 20.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the digital therapeutics for fibromyalgia market size has seen exponential growth. The market is predicted to increase from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. This significant growth was driven by factors such as increased clinical understanding and early detection of fibromyalgia, a transition towards self-management at home during the COVID-19 crisis, a preference for non-pharmacological pain management by insurers and employers, policies supporting behavioral pain therapies in place of opioids, and a growing trend among patients favoring non-drug, low-risk pain therapy options.

In the coming years, exponential growth is projected for the digital therapeutics for fibromyalgia market, with the market size anticipated to reach $2.54 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The projected growth during this forecast period can be credited to the broadening of reimbursement for verified digital interventions, increased integration in rheumatology and primary care pathways, a rise in prevalence and symptom severity in older populations, an enhanced focus on women's health and chronic pain equality, and pressure for cost-containment to minimize unnecessary imaging and visits. The forecast period will see dominant trends like acceptance and commitment therapy programs delivered by prescription digital therapeutics, pain distraction and rehabilitation modules supported by virtual reality, augmented reality-aided movement therapy and posture training, therapy content and pacing personalized by artificial intelligence, and coaching and symptom triage driven by natural language processing.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market Landscape?

The awareness surge surrounding digital health solutions is anticipated to boost the digital therapeutics for fibromyalgia market. Such solutions, equipped with software-focused features such as patient applications, portals, and virtual-care platforms, provide information, tracking, and treatment via digital routes. The rising recognition of digital health solutions can be attributed to government-led promotion and the extensive use of official health applications, thus promoting online care accessibility. Digital therapeutics for fibromyalgia take advantage of this recognition by providing patient care through these known channels, resulting in efficient registration and adherence to app-oriented cognitive behavioral therapy, pacing, and sleep schemes, along with facilitating clinical supervision. As an instance, the National Health Service, a government organization based in the UK, reported in December 2023 that the number of digital health app users skyrocketed to 33.6 million, a significant climb from 16.8 million in 2022. Correspondingly, monthly logins also witnessed a substantial 54% rise, ascending from 16.8 million to 25.8 million. Hence, it is clear that the escalating understanding of digital health solutions propels the market for digital therapeutics for fibromyalgia.

Who Are The Top Players In The Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market?

Major players in the Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Grünenthal GmbH

• Hinge Health Inc.

• DarioHealth Corp.

• Kaia Health

• CogniFit Inc.

• Big Health Ltd.

• Remedee Labs

• HelloBetter GmbH

• AppliedVR Inc.

• PainDrainer

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market?

Key players in the fibromyalgia digital therapeutics market are channeling their efforts towards enhancing technology such as computerized behavioral therapy devices. Through these advancements, they aim to provide evidence-based interventions that aid in pain management, alleviating fatigue, improving sleep quality, and promoting mental health; all delivered via user-friendly digital platforms. A computerized behavioral therapy device is essentially a software-powered digital platform or app, offering structured, evidence-based cognitive or behavioral therapy interventions to patients, often remotely. It employs interactive modules, workout routines, and immediate results feedback to mitigate the symptoms of conditions, including fibromyalgia. For example, in May 2023, Swing Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm based in the U.S., introduced Stanza, after obtaining U.S. FDA De Novo marketing approval (DEN220083). The platform provides a 12-week, self-directed acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) regimen for fibromyalgia patients. Clinical improvements were confirmed by a randomized controlled trial detailed in The Lancet. Accessible via smartphones (iOS or Android), Stanza offers in-app therapy, making treatment convenient from home.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market

The digital therapeutics for fibromyalgiamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Software Applications, Devices, Platforms

2) By Therapy Area: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness-Based Interventions, Pain Management, Other Therapy Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Chronic Pain Management, Sleep Disorders, Fatigue Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software Applications: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Applications, Cloud-Based Applications, Virtual Reality Applications

2) By Devices: Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices, Smart Monitoring Devices, Connected Therapeutics Devices

3) By Platforms: Telehealth Platforms, Remote Monitoring Platforms, Patient Engagement Platforms, Data Analytics Platforms

Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 Digital Therapeutics For Fibromyalgia Global Market report, North America held the position as the greatest region. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will be the region with the most rapid growth rate in the predicted period. The report investigates numerous regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

