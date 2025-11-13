Biobank Equipment Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Biobank Equipment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for biobank equipment has seen a robust growth in the past few years. An expansion from $3.81 billion in 2024 to $4.18 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, is expected. The significant growth in the past years has been driven by factors such as heightened demand for tailored medicine, increasing investments in the field of genomic research, pressing need for drug invention, broadening uses of biobanked samples, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Over the coming years, the biobank equipment market is projected to experience robust growth, swelling to a worth of $5.96 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This imminent expansion during the forecasted period can be linked to factors like the rising acceptance of precision medicine, amplified funding towards regenerative medicine studies, growing appeal for stem cell investigations, widening application in drug discovery, and the escalating requisite for biobanking services in the realm of diagnostics. Driving trends observed during the projection period include technological evolution in biobanking, breakthroughs in cryogenic storage systems, strides in digitized sample tracking, ongoing research and enhancements in automated storage systems, and superior progress in cloud-based data integration.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Biobank Equipment Market?

The burgeoning need for tailored medical treatment is set to drive the expansion of the biobank equipment market. Tailored medical treatments take into account nuances in each patient's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle to develop prevention and treatment methods. The surge in the adoption of this approach is facilitated by advancements in genomic sequencing technologies and data analytics, which equip healthcare providers with the ability to formulate fine-tuned diagnostic instruments and therapies. Biobank equipment bolsters tailored medical treatments by effectively organizing and preserving biological specimens laden with crucial genetic and molecular data. This in turn supports researchers to explore individual differences, unearth biomarkers, and generate therapies specific to each patient. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a healthcare organization based in the US, reported that the FDA had approved 16 new tailored treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from the six approved in 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for personalized medicine is propelling the growth of the biobank equipment market.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Biobank Equipment Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the biobank equipment market are prioritizing the creation of state-of-the-art automated storage systems to improve sample conservation and cater to the increasing needs of personalized medicine. Automated storage systems are sophisticated solutions that organize, store, and retrieve biological samples with minimal human intervention, guaranteeing exact handling, safety, and preservation standards. They also use robotics and digital controls to uphold sample integrity and traceability. For example, in February 2024, Azenta Inc., a US-based life sciences solutions provider, introduced the BioArc Ultra. This latest, automated ultracold storage solution delivers high-density, environmentally friendly sample management for biorepositories. It allows efficient, automated management of samples at -80°C while employing a ground-breaking refrigeration system with no ozone depletion potential or global warming potential. The BioArc Ultra cuts down power use and space substantially when contrasted with traditional systems, thereby boosting energy efficiency and sustainability in big-scale biological sample storage operations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Biobank Equipment Market Growth

The biobank equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Cryogenic Storage Systems, Alarm And Monitoring Systems

2) By Sample Type: Blood Products, Human Tissue, Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Cell Lines

3) By Storage System: Automated Biobanking Systems, Manual Biobanking Systems, Hybrid Biobanking Systems, Modular Storage Systems, Compact Storage Systems

4) By Applications: Regenerative Medicine, Life Science Research, Clinical Research, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Biobanks And Biorepositories, Pharma And Biotech Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Hospital And Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Cryogenic Storage Systems: Cryogenic Storage Systems, Liquid Nitrogen Freezers, Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers, Cryogenic Vials, Cryogenic Storage Tanks

2) By Alarm And Monitoring Systems: Alarm And Monitoring Systems, Temperature Monitoring Systems, Humidity Monitoring Systems, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitoring Systems, Remote Alarm Systems, Data Logging Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Biobank Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the most significant portion of the biobank equipment market. The report predicts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming year. The Biobank Equipment Global Market Report 2025 covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

