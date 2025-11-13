Comprehensive Report on the Bio Decontamination Equipment Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bio Decontamination Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bio Decontamination Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market size for bio decontamination equipment has significantly expanded in recent times. It is projected to elevate from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025 registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth witnessed in the historic phase can be credited to the rise in hospital-acquired infections, amplified need for contamination management, increase in pharmaceutical production, growth of healthcare facilities, and amplified consciousness of sterilization practices.

Anticipating robust expansion in the coming years, the bio decontamination equipment market is projected to reach a value of $1.87 billion in 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth trajectory over the forecast period is propelled by factors such as the swelling demand for vaccines and biologics, heightened regulatory focus on infection control, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the enlargement of pharmaceutical manufacturing, and a rise in the outsourcing of sterilization services. The period is also expected to witness key trends including technological advancements in decontamination systems, breakthroughs in automated bio-decontamination, evolution in portable and flexible equipment, research and innovation in sterilization methodologies, and the integration of digital monitoring solutions.

Download a free sample of the bio decontamination equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28962&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bio Decontamination Equipment Market?

The escalating prevalence of infections obtained in hospitals is predicted to fuel the expansion of the bio decontamination equipment market. Such infections, termed hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), are those contracted by patients during their stay in hospitals or other healthcare facilities, typically manifesting 48 hours or more post-admission. This rise is attributed to the uptick in patient admissions, with packed occupancy rates heightening the probability of cross-contamination and proliferation of infections. With its ability to successfully eradicate detrimental microorganisms from vital surfaces and air, bio decontamination equipment plays a fundamental role in preventing hospital-acquired infections, thereby curtailing the chance of pathogen transmission in healthcare settings. For instance, the Health Security Agency, a governmental body based in the UK, noted in March 2025 that 7.6% of patients in 2023 were diagnosed with hospital-acquired infections. Pneumonia and lower respiratory tract infections were the most rampant at 29.6%, followed by urinary tract infections at 17.5% and sepsis or systemic infections at 10.6%. Hence, the escalating prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is propelling the expansion of the bio decontamination equipment market.

Which Players Dominate The Bio Decontamination Equipment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bio Decontamination Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Steris Plc

• Labconco Corporation

• Turnkey Modular Systems Inc.

• AM Instruments Srl

• Air Science LLC

• Automated Systems of Tacoma LLC

• UVDI Inc.

• Brinda Pharma Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

• De Lama S.p.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bio Decontamination Equipment Market?

Leading businesses in the bio decontamination equipment market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as contamination control tools, to meet regulations and quality standards in crucial sectors. These control tools are devices or systems that help ensure cleanliness by restricting or eliminating damaging microbes and particles from a controlled setting. For example, in May 2025, UMF Corporation, a US-based purveyor of cleaning and hygiene items, introduced the RPM (Ridged Performance Material) product line. This system is a comprehensive 10-piece range of contamination control tools designed to provide efficient hygiene in areas of high risk like hospital pharmacies, vivariums, food processing zones, and areas requiring hazardous substance clean-up. The standout component of these tools is the Ridged Performance Material, a cleaning agent adept at removing and soaking up contaminants from various surfaces. The series includes specialized contamination control tools such as flat mops, wipers, applicators, and accessories, all crafted for best lint-free performance. One notable feature is the OTU Hook and Loop Frame, a single-use, completely recyclable polypropylene frame that offers a cost-effective option to traditional stainless steel or reusable mop frames.

Global Bio Decontamination Equipment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bio decontamination equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination

2) By Technology Type: Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor, Chlorine Dioxide, Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation, Others Technology Types

3) By Application: Surface Decontamination, Air Decontamination, Water Decontamination

4) By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Food Processing Plants, Aerospace Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Chamber Decontamination: Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Systems, Ultraviolet Light Chambers, Ozone-Based Chambers, Dry Fog Systems, Chlorine Dioxide Chambers

2) By Room Decontamination: Mobile Hydrogen Peroxide Units, Fixed Ultraviolet Systems, Air Filtration Units, Fogging Machines, Surface Spray Systems

View the full bio decontamination equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bio-decontamination-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bio Decontamination Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global bio decontamination equipment market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will be the region experiencing the quickest growth in the subsequent period. The report on the bio decontamination equipment market includes geographical areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bio Decontamination Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sterilization Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterilization-equipment-global-market-report

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-market

Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-purification-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.