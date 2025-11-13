Compressed Air Monitoring Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Compressed Air Monitoring Market?

Over the past few years, the market size for monitoring compressed air has seen rapid expansion. Its value is expected to rise from $3.50 billion in 2024 to $3.88 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to the substantial growth experienced during the historic period include the heightened adoption of industrial automation, growing demands for energy efficiency, increased awareness concerning compressed air leaks, manufacturing facilities' expansion, and stricter regulatory compliance requirements.

The market for compressed air monitoring is predicted to experience a significant boost in the coming years, with the market value forecasted to reach $5.78 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors that are anticipated to contribute to growth throughout the prediction period include heightened interest in predictive maintenance and sustainability, along with efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Furthermore, the expansion of smart factory plans, the rising adoption of cloud-based monitoring systems, and the increase in demand for instant performance optimization are set to contribute. Key trends expected during the forecast period are progress in sensor integration technology, a shift towards power-saving solutions, the emergence of predictive maintenance techniques, the need for real-time data analysis, and the demand for portable, compact systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Compressed Air Monitoring Market?

The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency is anticipated to drive the expansion of the compressed air monitoring market. Energy efficiency involves using less energy to accomplish the same task or yield the same results, reducing energy wastage and operational expenses. The focus on energy efficiency is intensifying due to rises in industrial energy costs compelling manufacturers to adopt groundbreaking technologies, enhance production processes, and incorporate sustainable practices to diminish operational costs, boost profitability, and uphold competitiveness. Energy efficiency facilitates compressed air monitoring by allowing constant measurement and evaluation of system performance, assisting in the identification of waste, streamlining compressor operations, and diminishing superflacious energy utilization. For example, in March 2024, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the UK stated that the energy company obligation (ECO) remains the most significant energy efficiency scheme, with measures delivered through this scheme representing 83% of all installations in 2023. Additionally, the energy company obligation (ECO) enacted 265,000 measures, a 61% rise compared to 2022. Hence, the amplified focus on energy efficiency is propelling the compressed air monitoring market's growth.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Compressed Air Monitoring Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the compressed air monitoring market are concentrating on utilizing breakthrough technologies like internet of things (IoT)-enabled sensors to amplify system efficacy and diminish energy use. IoT-enabled sensors are intelligent devices that collect and transmit instantaneous data via the internet, contributing to performance optimization, early issue detection, lower energy usage, and data-guided decision making. For example, in May 2024, Kaeser Compressors Inc., a manufacturing company based in the USA, introduced Kaeser Measurement Technology (KMT), a collection of smart sensors created to provide immediate insights into compressed air systems. The KMT supports flawless integration with Kaeser’s Sigma Network and various industrial automation systems, permitting businesses to supervise energy consumption, identify inefficiencies, and regulate automated adjustments to boost system performance and decrease operational expenses. Incorporating Power over Ethernet connectivity, instantaneous data transmission from energy and flow analyzers, and compatibility with Modbus protocols, the KMT grants unmatched visibility into system health. Furthermore, it facilitates preemptive maintenance which aids enterprises to rectify potential problems before they lead to downtime, thus improving energy efficiency and sustainability endeavors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Compressed Air Monitoring Market Report?

The compressed air monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Monitoring Type: Continuous, Periodic

3) By Application: Industrial Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Advanced Sensors, Flow Meters, Pressure Controllers, Quality Monitoring Devices

2) By Software: Monitoring Platforms, Data Analytics Software, Predictive Maintenance Tools, Visualization Dashboards

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, System Optimization Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Compressed Air Monitoring Market?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the global compressed air monitoring market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most significant growth in the coming period. The regions highlighted in the compressed air monitoring market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

