Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $15.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The asphalt and concrete equipment market is a mix of global equipment giants and agile regional innovators. Companies are focusing on enhanced material flow systems, increase asphalt compaction capabilities and smarter plant automation to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market?

According to our research, Caterpillar led global sales in 2024 with an 8% market share. The Construction Industries division of the company partially involved in the asphalt and concrete equipment market provides machinery for infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The machinery provided by this segment is majorly used in heavy and general construction, quarry and aggregates and mining markets. The product portfolio of this division includes asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, backhoe loaders, forestry machines, skid steer loaders, cold planers, material handlers, small and medium track-type tractors, medium wheel loaders and large track excavators, telehandlers, and others.

How Concentrated Is the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s significant entry barriers—driven by high capital requirements, technological sophistication in equipment automation, and the need for strong after-sales and maintenance networks. Leading vendors such as Caterpillar, Komatsu Ltd., and Volvo Construction Equipment AB dominate through comprehensive product portfolios, strong brand equity, and advanced R&D capabilities that enable innovation in fuel efficiency, digital monitoring, and sustainability. As infrastructure investments and smart construction initiatives expand globally, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and technology partnerships are expected to further strengthen the dominance of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Caterpillar (8%)

o Komatsu Ltd (5%)

o Volvo Construction Equipment AB (3%)

o Wirtgen Group (2%)

o Astec Industries Inc. (1%)

o FAYAT Group (1%)

o SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Schwing Stetter India Private Limited (1%)

o Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (0.7%)

o Weiler Corporation (0.5%)

Request a free sample of the Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=26682&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Caterpillar Inc., Astec Industries, Inc., Gencor Industries, Inc., ADM Asphalt Drum Mixers, Inc., Stepp Manufacturing Co., Inc., DMI Asphalt Equipment, LLC, Power Curbers, Inc., Liebherr Group (Liebherr-International AG), Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., VT LeeBoy, Inc., Dynapac Road Construction Equipment AB, GOMACO Corporation, Cemen Tech, Inc., Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment AB (a subsidiary of AB Volvo), Wirtgen Group (a member of John Deere), and Roadtec, Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Astec Industries, Inc., Ammann Group Holding AG, SCHWING Stetter India Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI), Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte. Ltd., Hanta Machinery Co., Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment AB (a subsidiary of AB Volvo), Dynapac Road Construction Equipment AB, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Aimix Group Co., Ltd., Conmat Heavy Industries Pvt. Ltd., Langfang D&G Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd., and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Volvo Construction Equipment AB, FAYAT Group (Fayat SAS), CASE Construction Equipment (CNH Industrial N.V.), Wirtgen Group (a member of John Deere), BOMAG GmbH (a FAYAT Group company), Atlas Copco AB, Ammann Group Holding AG, Weiler Corporation, Blaw-Knox Corporation, Leica Geosystems AG (a Hexagon AB company), Dynapac Road Construction Equipment AB, ALLU Group Oy (ALLU Global), Asphalte Evolution S.A.S., Shreeji Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd., Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd., Massenza S.r.l., Italfrese S.r.l., Asfalpasa S.A., GOMACO International Ltd., Swepac International AB, Gurtner Baumaschinen AG, Albin Borer AG, Walo Bertschinger AG, Kamet-Röbäcks AB, ALTCON Equipment B.V., Scandinavian & UK Machines AB (SUMAB), Pittel+Brausewetter GmbH, Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G., BB&Wolf B.V., Viabuild Asfaltwerken NV, De Bruycker-Kemp NV, Lutze Process Denmark ApS, Putzmeister Holding GmbH, Fiori Group S.p.A., Liebherr-International AG, Roos Groep B.V., and Hexagon AB are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Fujian Tepai Machinery Co., Ltd., Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte. Ltd., Ammann Group Holding AG, Wirtgen Group (a member of John Deere), Marini S.p.A. (a subsidiary of FAYAT Group), ELKON GMBH (Elkon Concrete Batching Plants), Columbia Machine, Inc., SCHWING Stetter GmbH, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Ammann Group Holding AG, Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte. Ltd., Wirtgen Group (a member of John Deere), Marini S.p.A. (a subsidiary of FAYAT Group), Astec Industries, Inc., ELKON GmbH (Elkon Concrete Batching Plants), Liebherr-International AG, and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Integrating global positing system (GPS), automation and advanced control systems into concrete road pavers is transforming access and accountability.

• Example: SP 33 slipform concrete paver (July 2025) helps in stringless paving, modular design and an ECO-mode to reduce fuel usage.

• These innovations assist in large highway projects where precision and operational efficiency matter.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new products and solutions to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic partnerships

• Focusing on automation and productivity features

• Leveraging telematics, site-connectivity, sensor networks, and cloud analytics to monitor performance, reduce downtime, optimize fleet use

Access the detailed Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-and-concrete-equipment-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.