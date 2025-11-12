Submit Release
International Relations Cooperation conducts media accreditation for G20 Social and Leaders’ Summit

As President of the G20, South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre from 18 to 20 November 2025, and the Leaders’ Summit at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC, on 22 and 23 November 2025.

The summits will take place under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

Live accreditation for the G20 Social Summit is as follows:
Date: 16–18 November 2025
Time: 08:00–17:00
Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boabab

Details of live accreditation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit are as follows:
Date: 14–21 November 2025
Time: 08:30–18:00
Venue: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), 19 Fredman Drive, Sandown, Sandton

Required documents for live accreditation:

  • Valid ID or passport
  • A press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

Media accreditation must be collected in person by each accredited journalist.

Members of the media are encouraged to collect their accreditation cards early.

Enquiries:
Kgopotso Rapakuana
Cell: 073 058 3876
E-mail: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Maeba Fhulufhelo
Cell: 060 967 8945
E-mail: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

Mpho Phatudi
Cell: 079 605 2659
E-mail: MphoP@gcis.gov.za

