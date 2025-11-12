Gauteng Roads and Transport on public transport operating license backlog

The Provincial Public Transport Crisis Committee, established by the MEC for Gauteng Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is making significant progress in addressing the long-standing operating license backlog since its formation in January 2025.

Chaired by MEC Diale-Tlabela, the inclusive task team was created to work with the minibus taxi industry, represented by the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and SANTACO Gauteng, alongside the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE), to find sustainable solutions to the backlog crisis.

The Committee has since expanded to include all affected public transport modes, e-hailing, scholar transport, bus, and metered taxi operators, ensuring a truly integrated approach to public transport regulation.

From September 2025 to date, a total of 354 operating licenses have been issued, 5 049 applications approved, and 2 247 sent for adjudication.

“This process has taken time, but it has also fostered a shared understanding that all operators exist for the same purpose, face similar challenges, and must work together for the greater good of the public transport system,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC noted that this inclusive approach has demonstrated the power of participation and collective problem-solving, resulting in renewed cooperation among transport stakeholders and accelerated progress by the GPRE in processing applications.

She further highlighted the importance of verifying every application and cleaning up the existing public transport database, a process that has helped identify the root causes of the backlog while minimising disputes and potential conflicts within the sector.

“The Crisis Committee, which brings together all transport operators, law enforcement agencies, municipal representatives, and departmental officials, is making remarkable progress in verifying what constitutes old and current backlogs across all modes,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

“The new provincial licensing system we are finalising will purify public transport data by removing duplications, fraudulent entries, and outdated records. Once completed, operating licences, routes, and operators will be recorded accurately, transparently, and digitally, enabling better law enforcement on high-risk routes and reducing operator disputes.”

The most notable outcome of the Committee’s work has been its success in reducing tensions among operators by providing a regular, structured platform for dialogue, collaboration, and shared understanding.

As part of its broader reform agenda, the Committee has also advocated for the finalisation of the amended Land Transport legislation and the new e-hailing regulations, promulgated by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, on 12 September 2025.

The MEC is now spearheading the development of provincial regulations to implement these changes effectively.

“The Department is confident that the new, technology-driven operating licensing system will be a game-changer for Gauteng’s public transport sector, streamlining applications, strengthening data integrity, and improving service delivery for all,” concluded MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Enquiries:

Media queries

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Head of Communications: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA