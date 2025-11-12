Codebridge Becomes a Microsoft Partner and Launches Azure Migration Services to Accelerate Cloud Transformation

Azure and Codebridge Logos

The partnership strengthens Codebridge’s expertise in helping enterprises migrate and modernize legacy systems using Azure’s scalable cloud infrastructure.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codebridge Technology, Inc., a software development company specializing in scalable SaaS and enterprise solutions, has officially joined the Microsoft Partner Network and launched a dedicated Azure Migration Services offering. This milestone marks a strategic step in helping businesses modernize infrastructure, improve performance, and reduce cloud migration risks through Microsoft Azure.

“At Codebridge, we see Azure as more than just a cloud provider—it’s a foundation for innovation,” said Konstantin Karpushin, CEO and Founder of Codebridge. “By joining the Microsoft Partner Network, our team gains deeper access to Azure tools and resources that empower us to deliver faster, safer, and more cost-efficient migrations for our clients.”

Driving Business Growth Through Cloud Modernization

Codebridge’s Azure Migration Services are designed to help companies seamlessly move from on-premise or outdated infrastructure to modern, scalable Azure environments. The company’s engineers assist in assessing current systems, planning optimized migration paths, executing transitions with minimal downtime, and ensuring performance scalability and security post-deployment.

With over a decade of experience and 70+ engineers across 15 countries, Codebridge combines its enterprise development expertise with the power of Azure’s global cloud ecosystem. This enables clients to unlock new opportunities for cost optimization, AI integration, and real-time analytics in the cloud.

Empowering Enterprises for the Future

“Our clients—whether in fintech, healthcare, travel, or media—are increasingly looking for cloud-native flexibility and resilience,” added Karpushin. “Azure allows us to deliver that at scale while maintaining high compliance and security standards.”

The Azure Migration Services team focuses on:

End-to-end cloud assessment and readiness planning

Infrastructure modernization and workload migration

Integration with Azure DevOps, AI, and analytics tools

Ongoing optimization for performance, cost, and security

About Codebridge

Codebridge Technology, Inc. is a software development company with Ukrainian roots and a global presence. With over 600 projects delivered for clients in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Codebridge combines strategic thinking with deep technical expertise in .NET, Node.js, and multi-tenant SaaS systems. The company’s mission is to help businesses scale faster through innovation, cloud adoption, and robust software architecture.

