Poised and Prepared: Personal Safety Tips to Empower Every Woman — Free Ebook on Amazon for One More Day

The book, Poised and Prepared: Personal Safety Tips to Empower Every Woman, brings personal stories, folktales, and practical tips on women’s safety.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The five-day free ebook availability period on all Amazon marketplaces ends on November 13, 2025 (midnight to midnight, Pacific Time).

Universal link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FKTFZ4CZ

The book is organized into three sections. The first part covers the need for awareness to prevent threatening situations. Part 2, the “Low-Hanging Fruits”, offers a variety of protocols for different settings of life such as safety at home, on the streets and at the workplace, travel safety, and online privacy. Part 3, named “The Slow-Growing Fruits” expands from personal habits to collective responsibilities of communities, personal boundaries, and confidence-building. Each section has checklists and real-life anecdotes illustrating everyday applications of safety principles.

With public discourse increasingly focused on gender safety and autonomy, Poised and Prepared provides accessible, cross-cultural strategies for managing personal security in daily life and while traveling.

The book currently holds a 4.9-star rating from readers on Amazon. Reviewers have described it as “insightful,” “practical,” and “engaging.”

About the Author

Balaka Ghosal is a writer and advocate for women’s safety and sustainable living. Sharing her time between USA and India, she combines insights from personal experience and social observation to create resources that promote awareness, responsibility, and resilience.

Availability

The ebook version of Poised and Prepared will be free for download worldwide on Amazon for another day, until the midnight of November 13, 2025.

