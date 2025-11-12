History Flows As One by Kiwook Kim Wins Silver in A' Education Awards

History Flows As One

Kiwook Kim's innovative textbook design recognized for excellence in education and training content by the prestigious A' Design Award.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of education design, has announced Kiwook Kim 's "History Flows As One" as the Silver winner in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kim's innovative textbook design within the education industry.History Flows As One addresses current trends and needs in the education sector by presenting a novel-inspired approach to textbook design. By creating a more engaging and immersive learning experience, this design aligns with the industry's focus on student-centric learning and the integration of storytelling elements to enhance knowledge retention and understanding.Kim's award-winning design stands out for its unique concept of connecting the past and present through a time-slip motif. The textbook is divided into two books, with the first focusing on daily life in the past and the second on the present. The cover features a man and woman from different eras walking toward each other, with a dog acting as a medium to connect the two time periods. The gilded treatment of certain elements emphasizes the design's luxuriousness and speciality.The recognition of History Flows As One by the A' Education Awards serves as motivation for Kiwook Kim and the Mirae-N Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of textbook design. This achievement may inspire further exploration of innovative approaches that enhance student engagement and learning outcomes, setting new standards for the education industry.History Flows As One was designed by a talented team of professionals: Creative Director Hyunji Son, Project Manager Kiwook Kim, Designer Yoohee Won, and Illustrator Hyunmi Lee.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Kiwook KimKiwook Kim is a member of the Mirae-N Design Team, an expert group of designers at Mirae-N Company in the Republic of Korea. The team covers a wide range of design areas, including editorial, web, brand, communication, and space, believing that creative efforts can enrich people's lives by connecting thoughts and minds. They strive for better design in all areas than ever before.About MiraeNMiraeN is a textbook publishing company established in September 1948. With a long history in the education industry, MiraeN has been dedicated to providing high-quality learning materials to students in South Korea.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations and strong emotional impact. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, education industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, the award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.